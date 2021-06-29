Iran’s oil Workers Protest for the Second Week

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the second week of an Iranian oil and petrochemical workers’ strike has emerged. Workers have been on strike since June 19, the day before the regime’s sham presidential elections. They are demanding improved pay and working conditions. Workers are under increasing strain as a result of the government’s corruption and the regime’s inadequate response to the Covid-19 outbreak, which has resulted in enormous unemployment.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 319,100.

The worsening economic situation has resulted in widespread inflation, which translates into a rise in prices. Meanwhile, workers’ incomes have remained unchanged, and they are struggling to meet their families’ most basic needs.

The demonstrators stated that if their demands are not met, they will continue their strike and expand it.

Since the start of the strike, the movement has grown to include numerous cities and thousands of workers. The strike has attracted workers from more than 60 different companies.

A group of workers from the Bushehr petrochemical company announced their intention to join the strikes on Sunday.

In Abadan, a group of workers from three petrochemical plants proclaimed their support for the movement.

One of the workers stated, “We will only return to work after our demands are met.” “In the current situation, no one wants to be idle. “Everyone has issues.”

Workers at the Shiraz oil refinery staged a protest rally in front of the facility on Saturday, expressing their dissatisfaction with their low salary and poor working conditions.

“We, the contract workers of refineries, petrochemical companies, and powerplants, will resume our strike in protest of low wages, declining purchasing power, and unkept promises [by authorities],“ the striking workers said in a statement on Friday. We will hold rallies in front of our workplaces to demand our rights.”

The president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, has declared her solidarity for the striking employees. “I urge all youths in Iran to support the striking workers,” she said.

“The continuation of the strikes and protests bespeaks of the Iranian people’s general will to overthrow the anti-labor clerical regime.”

The oil-sector workers’ strike is gradually gaining support from various groups and areas of Iranian society.

Two relatives of the victims of the Ukrainian plane shot down by the Revolutionary Guards in 2020 expressed their solidarity for the oil-sector employees’ strike in a video message.

“We will stand with you in this nationwide strike, just as you have stood with us in the past year,” they said.

