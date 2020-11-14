Calls for International Community to Support the People of Iran’s Desire for Regime Change

In the run-up to the first anniversary of the November 2019 uprising, the people of Iran and the Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) are ensuring that the 1,500 protesters that were killed by the regime are not forgotten.

The main opposition to the Iranian regime – the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) – has an internal network of Resistance Units working hard inside Iran to amplify the voice of the people that are determined to see the regime fall.

The uprising in November 2019 was marked by brutality and violence on the part of the Iranian regime that ordered its suppressive forces to do what it can to suppress the people. There were around 1,500 deaths, 4,000 people injured and many more thousands arrested.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEL Iran) on December 15, 2019.

In January this year, there was another uprising as the people once again took to the streets in disgust after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a passenger jet, killing all on board.

The sheer numbers of people from all sectors of society made it very clear that the people of Iran will not accept the rule of the mullahs. And it made it very clear to the regime that its survival is on rocky ground.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) held an online conference earlier this week with participants from 300 Iranian communities in thousands of locations across the world joining in. There were also prominent speakers from both sides of the Atlantic – politicians, and lawmakers.

The online summit was held to commemorate the lives lost during the November 2019 uprising and to call on Western governments to respond appropriately to the Iranian regime and the threat that it poses.

Marking the first anniversary of #Iran’s nationwide Nov 2019 uprising, Iranian youths in exile held a major online conference on November 10, vowing to continue the struggle for freedom in Iran.#WeStand4FreeIranhttps://t.co/0l6KQwnDEb — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 11, 2020

Many of those speaking pointed out that the Western nations have completely failed to address Iran’s belligerence and have largely ignored the troubles faced by the people of Iran in terms of brutal suppression and their right to peacefully protest. Many called on Western nations to end their policies of appeasement toward Iran, emphasizing that they do nothing but embolden the regime and endanger the people of Iran further.

President-elect of the NCRI, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, said that the lack of response by the international community with regards to the mass arrests, violence, and killing of protesters is serious and that a blind eye has been turned to the situation.

Now the people have the Coronavirus health crisis to contend with. The regime’s management of this crisis has been similar to that of the many previous crises the country has faced – lies, deception, and more suppression. Several regime officials and even Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have said that the timing of the Coronavirus outbreak has been such that it has postponed another uprising. The Supreme Leader even likened the outbreak to a blessing.

#Iran Coronavirus Update More than 152,900 people have died of the novel #coronavirus in 465 cities checkered across all of Iran's 31 provinces, according to the Iranian opposition PMOI/MEK. Full Reporthttps://t.co/aPTHdZesRh pic.twitter.com/q5sPd06zI7 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) November 13, 2020

More than 152,900 people have now died from Covid-19 in Iran. The figures are from data obtained by the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The Iranian Resistance and the people of Iran hope that the international community will open their eyes to what is happening in the country and finally support them in their quest for democracy and freedom.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube