Highlights from NCRI Conference on Regime Terrorism

By Jennifer Jones-Kelley: The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) hosted an online conference on Thursday to discuss the threat to global security posed by the Iranian regime. Conference participants included a number of British parliamentarians from both houses as well as other prominent politicians and experts in Middle Eastern policy.

The following are some highlights from the day’s speeches:

Struan Stevenson

Former Scottish MEP

“In June 2018, Iranian regime foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was responsible for a bombing attempt against the Free Iran rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). The conspirators, including Assadollah Assadi, a regime diplomat are now on trial in Belgium. It is the first time that a regime diplomat is directly involved in a terrorist attempt.”

“For the past four decades, the mullahs have left nothing but death in their wake. This theocratic fascist dictatorship has wrecked Iran’s economy and turned this once-great nation into an international pariah.”

“We should close all of Iran’s embassies and expel all their diplomats. Regime leaders should be indicted for crimes against humanity and brought to trial by criminal courts. The EU and UN must stop its appeasement of the mullahs’ regime.”

Maryam Rajavi

NCRI President-elect

*Message delivered by Ms. Dowlat Norouzi, Director of the NCRI UK Office

“Today the people of Iran are surrounded by the regime’s atrocities and destruction. On the one hand, they face a catastrophic economy. On the other hand, a large segment of the people in Iran is starving. And Iran has one of the highest inflation rates in the world.

“On top of all this, regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have plundered the national wealth…on warmongering, terrorism, as well as on missile and nuclear programs of the mullahs’ regime.”

“Another issue is the spread of COVID-19 in Iran. Today, the most conservative estimates put the death toll at over 125,000.”

“And finally, there is the mullahs’ suppression, torture and execution to preserve their regime.”

“Suppression of the people of Iran on the one hand, and warmongering and export of terrorism on the other, are the two pillars for the regime’s survival.”

“It is the policy of appeasement that has emboldened the mullahs and has given them free rein to conduct terrorism abroad and carry out suppression at home.”

“On behalf of the Iranian Resistance, I call on parliaments in Europe, particularly both legislative chambers in the UK and the parliament of Ireland, to take the lead in adopting a new policy towards Iran:

Human rights for the people of Iran,

A comprehensive embargo against the religious dictatorship, and

Recognition of the Iranian people’s Resistance for freedom and democracy.”

“It is essential that Britain, Ireland, and other European countries designate the IRGC as a terrorist group, shut down the regime’s embassies that are centers for terrorist operations, and expel the regime’s agents from European soil.

“An independent international mission must investigate the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran and the slaughter of more than 1,500 protesters by Khamenei during the November 2019 uprising.

“The mission must also investigate the condition of prisons and prisoners in Iran, particularly the conditions of political prisoners.

“Impunity for Khamenei and other leaders of this regime should no longer be tolerated. They must face justice.”

Theresa Villiers

British MP

“There is a clear case to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity and the UK must do so. The situation is very grave and the people are suffering greatly.”

Toby Perkins

British MP

“The regime targets the Iranian Resistance NCRI and MEK because Maryam Rajavi has a democratic platform for the future of Iran and because NCRI has a crucial role in exposing the regime’s human rights abuses and illicit behavior.”

“There must be a coordinated European response to the regime. A necessary step is to designate the regime’s leaders and institutions like IRGC and MOIS as terrorist entities. The UK must abandon the policy of appeasement and back the opposition.”

Bob Blackman

British MP

“We know that the regime is a very serious threat to all our interests. It has attacked our embassy in Tehran, has conducted cyberattacks, and now we have a diplomat who is convicted in a terror plot. We must end the appeasement policy and the illusion that moderates will emerge from the theocratic dictatorship.”

Sir Alan Meale

Former British MP

“I find it incredible that our countries participate in dialogue with such countries that don’t respect their own people. The international community has turned a blind eye to the regime’s terrorism and acquiesced to the regime.”

“This sense of force from the regime has not worked, and it shows in the growing dissent against the regime in the country. There is a daily average of 12 strikes in the country and protests in many cities and towns.”

Sir Alan Meale

Anthea McIntyre

Former Conservative MEP

“The women of Iran are playing an active role in popular protests. They are challenging the misogynist regime. They are a driving force for change in Iran. They are inspired by NCRI president-elect Maryam Rajavi. She has done so much for the Iranian Resistance movement and encourages the leadership role of women. The regime, on the other hand, tries to reduce women to second-class citizens, and that is why it tries to eliminate this source of inspiration. This is why it is engaged in terrorism against the NCRI and MEK.”

“The UK government and other European countries and the European Union must take the regime’s human rights violations seriously, and the terrorism of the regime against Iranian dissidents. The regime’s leaders must be held to account for these atrocities. We must support the Iranian people and their resistance movement for change.”

“Relations with Iran must be contingent to the end of executions and the release of political prisoners. Iranian diplomats who facilitate terrorism must be expelled. We must stand up to them and support the Iranian Resistance and Maryam Rajavi.”

Steve McCabe

British MP

“Iran is the leading sponsor of state terrorism… The regime does this because first, it is interested in stifling any dissent and making it impossible for people to engage in any form of protests, and second, to spread its evil doctrine across the world and prevent any support for its alternative, the NCRI.”

“Western governments need to stand up to this and make it clear we’re not going to accept this.”

Lord David Alton of Liverpool

Member of the British House of Lords

“The Iranian people will decide their future. They have a democratic alternative in the NCRI. We in the UK and Europe must recognize that they stand for the same values that we stand for.”

Lord David Alton of Liverpool: I’m too well aware of what the regime’s terrorism means for the stability of the region. The regime’s poisonous tentacles reach beyond the region and threaten the security of Europe and European citizens.

Gerry Horkan

Irish Senator

“Iran is on the verge of a revolution. We must preempt any form of the criminal and violent reaction by the regime.”

Ian Mearns

British MP

“The regime is a threat to the entire world with its interference and its support for terrorism. The situation of human rights is alarming. In recent months, we’ve seen further alarming developments with the clampdown on supporters of the (PMOI / MEK), because the regime fears more protests.”

“It is time for the international community to recognize the struggle of the Iranian opposition and stand with the people of Iran. I support an inquiry into the regime’s human rights abuses. The international community must investigate Iran’s prisons and the situation of political prisoners.

Lord Ken Magginis of Drumglass

Member of the British House of Lords

“When we ask questions about the 1988 massacre of political prisoners, we get a puzzled look from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office which says they don’t recognize it. That is very disturbing to us who know the truth of that horror.”

Roger Godsiff

British MP

“Our governments must look at the brave Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance and how they stand against the regime. The endless negotiations for the sake of diplomacy has tilted the balance of power in favor of the regime instead of the people.”

“The Iranian people and Resistance movement bear the heavy task of changing the regime. The least we can do is to stand with the Iranian people and hold the regime to account.”

John Perry

Former Irish Minister of State for Small Business

“Over 450 acts of terrorism by the Iranian regime have been documented by the NCRI since 2001. We also have a long list of hostage-taking operations against foreign nationals. After the December 2017 uprising, the secretary of the regime’s Supreme National Security Council said he would take revenge on the MEK. The Iranian regime’s leaders planned to launch a terror attack against the NCRI in 2018.”

“Let’s get this clear. Regime officials believe they can conduct terrorism on European soil and if they get caught they can get away with more threats. The international community and European countries have failed with their silence and appeasement policy. We must stand against the regime’s terrorism and protect the opposition.”

Gill Furniss

British MP

“I have been shocked by repeated human rights violations of the Iranian regime. I condemn all violations of human rights. The UK and its allies have an obligation to protect human rights around the world, including the release of political prisoners in Iran.”

Mousa Zahed

Director of the Middle East Forum for Development

“The Iranian regime doesn’t care about diplomacy and diplomatic behavior. The regime’s embassy is engaged in planting bombs and plotting terror attacks. The message of appeasement by European countries has demonstrated to the theocracy that they can assassinate their opponents on European soil with impunity.”

“The international community needs to get together and adopt an approach against the mullahs’ terrorism.”

Hossein Abedini

Member, NCRI Foreign Affairs Committee

“I am a survivor of one of many terrorist attacks of the regime. I narrowly escaped death when my car was ambushed by so-called Iranian diplomats/terrorists in Turkey. My liver and lungs were badly damaged in the attack after I was shot, and I have undergone many surgeries since then.

Forty days after I was attacked, Professor Kazem Rajavi was assassinated by regime diplomats in Geneva. The regime also assassinated NCRI representative Mohammad Hossein Naghdi in Italy a few years later.”

“In May 2019 the NCRI exposed documents that showed how the regime uses its embassies to spread terror. The NCRI expects the UK and other European governments to respond firmly to the regime’s terror threat.”

Mark Williams

British MP

“The governments of the West must enter into a dialogue with Maryam Rajavi and the NCRI. We must support a free and secular Iran. The international community must be very clear and vocal in its condemnation of the Iranian regime’s terrorism.”

