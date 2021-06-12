Iran 2021 Elections: Ebrahim Raisi’s Brutal Crimes Exposed by the MEK Resistance Units

The national boycott of the Iranian regime’s rigged elections is still going on across the country. Various sections of Iran’s society, particularly families of those killed in the November 2019 nationwide protests, have stated that they will not vote in the election in honor of their loved ones’ blood, and have urged their fellow citizens to do the same in defiance of the Iranian regime’s tyrannical rule.

The Resistance Units, an internal network of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), have planned these events. The MEK started the campaign in April with the slogan “Our vote is regime change,” and it grew in May. The chants have gained daily traction and reflect the current state of Iranian society, which rejects the mullahs’ rule in its entirety.

MEK Resistance Units put up posters, photos, and banners all around the nation to advocate regime change.

In their operations, they refer to Ebrahim Raisi, the primary contender in the fundamentalists’ sham elections, as a criminal who was a prominent member of the death commission that executed thousands of detainees in a couple of months in 1988.

These actions have recently taken place in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Sanandaj, Semnan, Behbahan, Yasuj, Omidiyeh, Hamidiyeh, Shahin Shahr, Mahshahr, Arak, Dezfoul, Firouzabad, Lar (Fars province), Qazvin, Behshahr, Shahr-e Rey, Andimeshk, Abadan, Marvdasht, Karaj, Nishabur, Khorramabad, and Ahvaz.

The MEK Resistance Units placed posters of Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi and the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Maryam Rajavi, in major cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad, with slogans such as “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” “Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, hail to Rajavi,” and “Our vote is regime change and a democratic change and people’s sovereignty.”

The calls for a boycott of the presidential elections have grown louder in the days leading up to June 18. Every day, families and relatives of martyrs from the November 2019 Iranian revolt broadcast video messages urging people to boycott the sham elections, saying, “My vote is regime change.”

Following three significant anti-regime riots in recent years, in which Iranians sought the regime’s overthrow, Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader, requires a so-called election to legitimize his authority. And the regime’s social unpopularity has prompted several concerns among Iran’s clerical rulers.

On June 9, Yadollah Movahed, head of Judiciary in Kerman province told the state-run IRNA news agency, “The amount of propaganda to boycott the elections is unprecedented.”

He threatened any activists and persons calling for the elections boycott, “We will deal very hard with any person or media that accompanies the enemies.”

“The amount of propaganda to boycott the elections is unprecedented,” Yadollah Movahed, the head of the Kerman province judiciary, published the state-run IRNA news agency on June 9.

“We will deal very harshly with any person or media that accompanies the enemies,” he added, threatening activists and those pushing for an electoral boycott.

Khamenei is concerned about poor voter turnout. At the same time, he is counting on Raisi to succeed as president. He seeks to solidify his regime in the face of an outlandish culture. As a result, he requires someone like Raisi, who is infamous for his merciless and savage killing of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube