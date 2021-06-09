Iran Election 2021: Regime Grows Frightful of the MEK’s Boycott Campaign

In lately, regime authorities have recognized the public’s decision to boycott Iran’s rigged presidential election, as well as the Iranian Resistance’s ongoing effort to popularise this message.

On Friday, Mullah Javad Mojtahed Shabestri, a member of the regime’s Expediency Council, claimed, “The enemy is spreading the notion that the election is useless.”

“Boycotting the ballot box is not the solution to get through the current difficulties,” said Abdollah Haji Sadeghi, a Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) deputy for Ali Khamenei, the regime’s supreme leader. “Some propaganda isn’t accurate or truthful.

According to the semi-official ISNA News Agency on Friday, some have serious programs to use people’s emotions, which will fail to owe to people’s intelligence.

“Some people are coming into conflict with the enemies’ plan to boycott the election. After achieving their goal, the enemy is aiming to intensify pressures and sanctions [on the regime] and demand further concessions, creating security breaches,” said Yadollah Javani, the IRGC’s Political Deputy, according to the state-run Tasnim News Agency.

“Challenging the system’s structure and relating it to its general policies and management, inducing the election is engineered, provoking dissident to pursue regime change and holding rallies to protest the procedure of vetting candidates, provoking people, particularly those impoverished, to act against the system and accusing officials of not willing to resolve people’s, is the enemy’s tactics,” Javan daily wrote.

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and its inside network of “Resistance Units” are the enemy and their activities have frightened the entire regime. The MEK has led the charge against the regime’s illusion of moderation since 1981, defending the Iranian people’s right to regime change and democracy.

The MEK’s Resistance Units have been spreading their campaigns around the country in the months leading up to the poll, pushing for a boycott of the regime’s sham election in June. Displaying posters, photos, and banners to support a regime change.

People’s antagonism with the regime has reached an irreversible threshold following the huge Iran protests in November 2019, and after the regime killed over 1500 innocent civilians. People’s economic and social issues have not been addressed by the dictatorship, which has worsened them through its corruption and warmongering policies. As a result, Iran’s society is on the edge of collapsing.

In order to deal with this restive society, Khamenei plans to consolidate power inside his regime by removing Ebrahim Raisi from the electoral process. Raisi, the current Chief of the Judiciary, was a crucial figure in the massacre of over 30,000 political inmates, largely MEK members, in 1988.

The MEK’s Resistance Units called for a boycott of the regime’s rigged election in over 310 locations across Iran’s 31 provinces in May. “The Resistance Units carried out anti-regime activities in over 250 places in 27 provinces in April,” according to the MEK’s website.

Members of the Iranian diaspora in the United States, Canada, and Europe have backed the MEK in their attempts to support the Iranian people’s demand to boycott the regime’s farcical election within Iran. Hundreds of protests have taken place, echoing the Iranian people’s demand for regime change.

