Iran: MEK Protests Across Europe Condemning Iran’s Death Penalty

On the International Day Against the Death Penalty, October 8 and 9, freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) held a series of rallies in 21 cities across 12 European countries, as well as the United States and Canada, to condemn human rights violations and increasing executions in Iran.

Human rights violations

The demonstrators demanded that Iran’s religious fascism’s human rights violations be reported to the UN Security Council and that the regime’s leaders, particularly Khamenei, Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre, and Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, the regime’s Judiciary Chief, be tried in international courts for genocide and crimes against humanity.

Rallies were held in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Paris, London, Rome, Geneva, Amsterdam, Brussels, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Stockholm, and Copenhagen on October 8th. On Saturday, October 9, protests continued in Berlin, San Francisco, Dallas (Texas), Gothenburg, Vienna, Oslo, and Bucharest. The activists condemned the clerical dictatorship’s crimes and denounced the U.S. administration’s appeasement policy toward Iran’s religious fascism, as well as any interactions with the regime responsible for the 1988 massacre. They criticized Ebrahim Raisi’s invitation to Scotland’s “2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference – COP26.”

Raisi was a member of the Death Committee

Raisi was a member of the Death Committee, which ordered the death of thousands of political detainees during the 1988 massacre of 30,000. The protests demanded that the religious government be isolated and that its officials are prosecuted for crimes against humanity and genocide.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), praised freedom-loving Iranians who participated in demonstrations in various cities in solidarity with the Iranian Resistance and in support of overthrowing the regime of massacres in a video message broadcast at the rally in Berlin.

“Indeed, why would the world that has declared the World Day Against the Death Penalty to convey its sense of shame and injured conscience regarding executions, a world that accepted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights over seventy years ago, tolerate a theocracy immersed in executions and massacres in Iran? And, why does the United Nations accept a regime, which according to the UN Secretary-General, is holding 85 minors on death row in its prisons as we speak?”

The overthrow of the regime

“Today, the people’s readiness for the overthrow of the regime and the anti-suppression activities of Resistance Units have created a situation where the execution of even a single prisoner or the cries of a single detained individual under torture pushes the entire regime closer to overthrow,” Mrs. Rajavi added.

The Iranian Resistance’s legal campaign recently resulted in the Swiss Federal Court ordering the reopening and expansion of investigations into the death of Dr. Kazem Rajavi, Iran’s famous human rights martyr. Mrs. Rajavi stressed the importance of the 1988 atrocity as a turning moment in the fight for justice for the victims of genocide and crimes against humanity:

“The horrific dossier of human rights violations in Iran, especially the regime’s actions in prisons, including the ill-treatment and torture of female prisoners, must be referred to the UN Security Council.”

The UN Secretary-General

The NCRI’s President-elect requested the UN Secretary-General, High Commissioner for Human Rights, Human Rights Council, UN special rapporteurs, and international human rights groups to visit the regime’s prisons and speak with political detainees.

Mrs. Rajavi concluded her remarks by saying, “We have risen up for an Iran without torture and suppression and devoid of discrimination and inequality; for the establishment of a democratic republic based on the separation of religion and state, and for a non-nuclear Iran, where the death penalty is abolished; an Iran with “an independent judiciary and legal system consistent with international standards based on the presumption of innocence, the right to defense counsel, the right of appeal, full independence of judges, and abolishment of the mullahs’ Sharia law.”

Follow Maryam Rajavi’s on her site Twitter & Facebook and follow NCRI (Twitter & Facebook)

MEK Iran (on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube