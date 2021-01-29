Iranian People’s Push for Freedom will Move Forward Significantly When Regime is Held to Account by International Community

According to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) the people of Iran are eager to see the regime fall.

Iranian people fight for freedom

They want the ruling theocracy to collapse to give way to a democratic leadership that will respect the human rights of the people.

Over the past few years, there have been several significant uprisings. They are increasing in intensity as anger mounts faced with the regime’s continued mismanagement, negligence, and corruption.

Their fight for freedom has been largely ignored by the international community. Many foreign countries, in particular in Europe, have turned a blind eye to the regime’s treatment of its people, as well as its acts of terrorism and belligerence around the world.

Iranian regime’s diplomat-terrorist

However, there are hopes that this will all start to change soon with the verdict of the Iranian regime’s diplomat-terrorist to be announced next week.

Assadollah Assadi was a high-ranking diplomat that was in charge of a plot to bomb a gathering held by the regime’s opposition just outside Paris in June 2018.

Thankfully European authorities were able to foil the plot before there were any serious casualties. The target was the leader of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, and the agents were ordered to place the bomb as close as possible to her. Had the attack gone ahead, there could have been hundreds or even thousands of fatalities and casualties.

This is by no means an isolated incident and it is up to the international community to pay attention to the threat it faces with the Iranian regime. It cannot allow the regime to continue expanding its networks of terror and espionage across Europe and it needs to send a message that this will not be acceptable.

One obvious solution to this would be to close the regime’s embassies across Europe and to stop allowing the regime’s officials to travel freely throughout Europe. Although the Iranian Resistance has been warning about it for years, it became clear during Assadi’s trial in November that the regime uses its embassies as centers of terror.

International isolation is needed and it would be a great boost to the people of Iran that want the regime to be put under immense pressure until it collapses. During the November 2019 uprising, the people of Iran made their anger understood. Protests spread very quickly across the country and the regime was taken by surprise. It responded with great violence, injuring and killing thousands of protesters.

Another uprising is imminent as discontent mounts, especially now in the midst of the Coronavirus health crisis in which more than 200,000 people in Iran have already lost their lives. The people are struggling more than ever and more and more people are falling into absolute poverty.

There is a real potential for imminent and positive change, but it relies largely on the verdict of the Assadi trial and the European Union’s subsequent response. Holding the regime accountable is imperative, and then attention must be paid to the people of Iran that are trying to do the same regarding domestic issues.

