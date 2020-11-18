The International Community Must Support Democratic Freedom as Further Uprisings Certain in Iran.

The 15 November 2020 marked the one-year anniversary of the 2019 uprising that spread across 191 cities in Iran and saw the people unite in their demand for regime change. The youth of the Iranian Resistance The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) of Iran (NCRI) held an online conference on the 10 November to honour the bravery of the Iranian people and the great efforts of the MEK resistance units, who work directly with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The regime is still twisting and turning from the pain of these two blows. #Iranhttps://t.co/nCB4ulLODE pic.twitter.com/dphO2hTQ2J — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) November 10, 2020

Many international dignitaries were also in attendance at the event, commemorating those who were murdered by the regime during the protests, as well as discussing how the international community should support the ongoing MEK resistance movement in Iran.

The last two years in Iran have been characterized by the most significant popular unrest in decades and it is inevitable that this will continue. The uprisings were triggered in December 2017, when an economic protest over the regime’s decision to spike prices in gasoline quickly turned into anti-regime demonstrations. The Iranian people expressed their struggle for democratic freedom through such chants as; “Death to the dictator”, and “The supreme leader lives like a God. We, the people live like beggars.”

The number of protests in November 2019 was greater than in January 2018. Slogans were expressed such as “death to the dictator” amidst support for the Peoples Mojahedin Organization of Iran #PMOI #MEK #Iranhttps://t.co/3lyCHaFgMX#Iranian #coronavirus #FreeIran2020 @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/MujviL5GaY — StopFundamentalism (@SFundamentalism) July 5, 2020

The MEK has taken a leading role in organizing and directing the protests that constituted the uprisings of the past two years, as it has for the last four decades of struggle against the theocratic rule of the regime. The regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, confirmed their acknowledgment of this, in one his speeches, stating that the MEK had “planned for months” to spread the message of regime change among the people.

By 2019 the slogans of regime change were still in wide-spread circulation across Iran, and the people were motivated to continue in their struggle against the mullahs’ power. This time the number of protestors was even greater and took place in at least 50 more localities than the 2018 uprising. All divisions of Iranian society were present in the unrest, even groups such as the poor rural communities, who the regime portrays as being a source of unwavering support for their rule.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei spoke to the young men about the PMOI #MEK #Iran and his concerns about the opposition group. He warned that the regime needs to be “careful about the enemy recruiting members of our young society”.https://t.co/Ez238fMSxZ#Iranian @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/gUpnkHwzAZ — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) May 20, 2020

In the online conference on the 10 November, Colombian presidential candidate, Ingrid Betancourt, emphasized how meaningful the inclusion of the rural community in the 2019 uprising was: “The social classes who are thought in the West to be the legitimizing backdrop support of the Iranian regime were precisely the ones chanting in the streets against Khomeini and Rouhani as they were being killed by the regime’s suppressive forces.”

The demographic diversity, leadership of the MEK, and the union of the Iranian people demonstrate a serious threat to the authoritarian power of the regime. The mullahs’ fear the power of Iranian society and their ability to overthrow the regime.

They responded to the uprisings with violence in an attempt to retain control over the people; around 1,500 citizens were murdered by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and agents of the regime. Approximately 12,000 participants of the protests were held as political prisoners and some individuals have even been executed.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI /MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook: “The @Reuters report on the massacre ordered by @khamenei_ir underscores the urgency for the international community to punish the perpetrators and isolate the regime for the murder of 1,500 Iranian citizens.” https://t.co/TpUncLjDcv — Department of State (@StateDept) December 23, 2019

The international community must end their appeasement of the regime and intervene with harsher sanctions. Most importantly, the world must stand with the people of Iran and the democratic resistance movement.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said earlier: “The world community’s silence and inaction have emboldened the religious fascism ruling Iran to continue and intensify its anti-human crimes against the Iranian people.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube