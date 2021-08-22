MEK Organized a Vast Campaign across Iran Calling for Regime Change

Resistance Units and MEK supporters
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The network of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran, organized a vast campaign across the country calling for regime change.

The Iranian Resistance Units

Anti-regime slogans such as “Down with Khamenei and hail to Rajavi” were spread in various cities by the MEK’s internal network, known as the Iranian Resistance Units.

The Iranian Resistance Units anti-regime campaigns are carried out while the regime tries to intensify repression with Ebrahim Raisi who has a brutal record and history.

Kerman

Kerman — "Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi"

Kerman

Kerman — "Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi"

Tehran

Tehran — "Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Ayatollah"

Mashhad

Mashhad — "Down with Khamenei & Raisi the butcher"

Qazvin

Qazvin — "Down with Khamenei"

Urmia

Urmia — "Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi"

Shiraz

Shiraz — "Down with the mullahs, down with Khamenei"

Kashan

Kashan — "Down with Khamenei"

Qeshm Island

Qeshm Island — "The Iranian people are aware and hate both Shah and mullahs."

Minab

Minab — "Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi"

Nishabur

Nishabur — "Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to freedom"

Dezfoul

Dezfoul — "It is time to rise all over Iran"

Ahvaz

Ahvaz — Poster of the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi

Karaj

Karaj— "Rise to achieve freedom in Iran"

Kerman

Kerman— "Down with Khamenei & Raisi, hail to Rajavi"

 

 

Walls in Iran’s streets speak about the dictatorship’s downfall. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units spread messages of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi. They install posters in public places.

