MEK Organized a Vast Campaign across Iran Calling for Regime Change

Anti-regime slogans such as “Down with Khamenei and hail to Rajavi” were spread in various cities by the MEK’s internal network, known as the Iranian Resistance Units.
The Iranian Resistance Units anti-regime campaigns are carried out while the regime tries to intensify repression with Ebrahim Raisi who has a brutal record and history.
Kerman
Kerman
Tehran
Mashhad
Qazvin
Urmia
Shiraz
Kashan
Qeshm Island
Minab
Nishabur
Dezfoul
Ahvaz
Karaj
Walls in Iran’s streets speak about the dictatorship’s downfall. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units spread messages of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi. They install posters in public places.