MEK Organized a Vast Campaign across Iran Calling for Regime Change

The network of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), organized a vast campaign across the country calling for regime change.

The Iranian Resistance Units

Anti-regime slogans such as “Down with Khamenei and hail to Rajavi” were spread in various cities by the MEK’s internal network, known as the Iranian Resistance Units.

The Iranian Resistance Units anti-regime campaigns are carried out while the regime tries to intensify repression with Ebrahim Raisi who has a brutal record and history.

Kerman

Kerman

Tehran

Mashhad

Qazvin

Urmia

Shiraz

Kashan

Qeshm Island

Minab

Nishabur

Dezfoul

Ahvaz

Karaj

Kerman

Walls in Iran’s streets speak about the dictatorship’s downfall. PMOI/MEK Resistance Units spread messages of the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi. They install posters in public places.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube