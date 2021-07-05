Statement of the French Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the members of the French parliament support the Free Iran World Summit, and condemn human rights violations, and terrorism, by the clerical regime in Iran.

The need for a new policy by France and Europe

Statement of the Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran consists of members of the Senate and the French National Assembly.

Iran’s statement on the crisis was signed by Senator Fournier, a member of the French Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Boyer, and 59 members of the French National Assembly, including a deputy speaker, three political group leaders, and 14 members of the foreign and defense commissions.

A republic based on free elections, separation of religion and state, equality between men and women, and prohibition of ethnic and religious discrimination Which is mentioned in the program of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, deserves our support.

Members of the French National Assembly and Senate express concern over the impunity of those responsible for the massacre of 1988 and their inclusion in key positions

Simultaneously with Khamenei’s engineering to appoint the head of the executioner, Iran’s.

Statement in crisis was presented and published as a book during a conference in the French National Assembly by the chairman and three vice-chairmen of the parliamentary committee for a democratic Iran.

For more than 40 years, the world has been facing questions about the challenges posed by the leaders of the Iranian regime. After the fall of the monarchy, the Iranian people demanded democratic freedoms, but the religious dictatorship betrayed the Iranians’ demands for democracy and human rights.

The illusion of a moderate faction in this impractical religious dictatorship followed the Western countries and was harmful. We call on the French government and European countries to consider our concerns and suggestions for a proper policy towards the Iranian regime:

1. We are deeply concerned about the continuing human rights violations in Iran. Seven UN experts have stated that the impunity of the perpetrators of the massacre of several thousand political prisoners in 1988 in Iran, who are currently in key positions of power, has led to the arrogance of the authorities and the intensification of repression.

2. We are concerned about the Iranian regime’s use of terrorism in Europe against its opponents, without a proper and coordinated response from EU members.

An investigation by European police and the conviction of an Iranian diplomat and three accomplices in a Belgian court in February 2021 for attempted bombing of a meeting of the National Council of Resistance in Paris proved that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, like the Ministry of Intelligence, was involved in this terrorist act. Has been involved.

3. We express our concern about the destabilizing role of the Iranian regime and its affiliated militias in the Middle East.

It is time to make it clear to the Tehran government that such behavior will not be tolerated.

4. We are concerned about the Iranian regime’s nuclear program. Despite the 2015 agreement, the regime has maintained its uranium enrichment structure and its capacity to continue producing nuclear weapons.

An agreement negotiated in 2021 must necessarily include the regime’s ballistic missile program and its interventions in neighboring countries.

5. Any approach to the Iranian regime must take into account the explosive state of Iranian society and Iranians’ call for democracy.

In recent years, popular uprisings across the country have demonstrated the rejection of the ruling religious government with all its factions.

Iranian students and MEK Resistance Units working hard inside Iran to amplify the voice of the people for regime change.

6. We are convinced that a republic based on free elections, separation of religion and state, equality between men and women, and the prohibition of discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities in the program of Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, deserves our support.

7. We call on our government to adopt a firm policy towards the Iranian regime, to condemn the repression of the protests, to condemn the regime’s use of terrorism in Europe, and to take hostages of dual nationalities in order to extort money from EU member states.

Europe and France must stand with the Iranian people and their aspirations for democracy and human rights.

