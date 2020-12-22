The EU Should Have Learned the Lessons of History Says Former MP, Mark Williams

Mark Williams, a former Welsh MP in the British House of Commons, thinks that the EU’s policy of appeasing the Iranian regime is bound to fail and shows that European leaders have not learned the lessons of history.

He points to the contradiction between European outrage about the execution by the Iranians of a joint Iranian French reporter in Iran, yet at the same time the EU has planned for a new round of talks with Javad Zarif, Iran’s smiling foreign minister, who is up to his neck in complicity for terrorist outrages committed by the Iranian state.

As soon as the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, known as the JCPOA, was signed, the EU dispensed with criticism of anything the Iranian regime did in return for spurious promises that Iran would not further its ambitions as a nuclear power.

The problem with the agreement is that it was based on promises by people who have shown themselves to be consummate liars. It might have had more guts if it had been based on an “anywhere, anytime” clause which would have allowed nuclear inspectors to step in and look for breaches of the agreement without prior warning. As it is, the agreement is so watered down that all the Iranians have to say is:” Nothing to see here” and the EU turns a blind eye.

There have been numerous reports by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), before and since the nuclear agreement was signed that the Iranians have not kept their part of the bargain. According to the IAEA’s latest report, Iran has already stockpiled 12 times the agreed limit of low enriched uranium.

As the Institute for Science and International Security reported: “Iran’s estimated breakout time as of early November 2020 is as short as 3.5 months. Iran now has sufficient low enriched uranium to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for a second nuclear weapon, where the second one could be produced more quickly than the first. Iran would require, in total, as little as 5.5 to 6 months to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for two nuclear weapons”.

Meet Javad Zarif, the smiling assassin

The EU representatives are expected to continue talks with Iran’s compromised foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. Toted as a moderate and easy to deal with, in fact, Zarif’s history shows that he has been up to his neck all the way in terrorist outrages and policy adventurism outside of Iran’s borders.

These are some of the points that Mark Williams makes about Zarif’s less than savory credentials:

He has been designated as a terrorist by the US State Department;

He admits he does what he is told by Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei;

He has boasted about his regular meetings with Iran’s assassinated former Qods Force commander, Qassem Soleimani. It is pertinent to note that the Qods Force is fully implicated in murdering thousands of Iranians involved in protests, let alone its support for terrorism abroad.

He has posed proudly next to Syria’s president, Bashar Al-Assad, the butcher of the Syrian people, and Hassan Nasrallah, who is the head of Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy terrorist group operating in Lebanon.

He leads the Foreign affairs Ministry, fully implicated in terrorist activities abroad, including Europe. It is only a few weeks ago that the trials of Assadollah Assadi, an accredited Iranian diplomat, took place in Belgium. Assadi, working under the orders of Zarif and other officials, was caught red-handed masterminding a botched attempt to blow up an Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), rally in Villepinte, near Paris in June 2018.

As Radek Sikorski, MEP from Poland, put it: “I have a request to the diplomats from our nation-states and from our European External Action Service. Next time you meet with Mr. Zarif, who is a smiling Ribbentrop, just remember what kind of nasty regime he represents.”

The early history of the Second World War should have reminded the EU that appeasement seldom works. Neville Chamberlain, Britain’s pre-war Prime Minister found out to his cost (and the rest of the world) that appeasing Adolf Hitler in 1939 was a big mistake. Hitler saw the agreement made with Chamberlain as a weakness, tore up the agreement, and marched on European states outside Germany’s borders, precipitating the Second World War.

Powerful speech by EU MP and former Foreign Minister of Poland Radek Sikorski on #Iran: pic.twitter.com/EV6FIW3GAk — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) December 18, 2020

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube