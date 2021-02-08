The Iranian Regime is a Major Terrorist Organization

The final outcome of the Assadollah Assadi trial in Antwerp, Belgium should alert everyone, especially European leaders to the fact that the regime in Iran is a major terrorist organization.

Assadi masterminded a network over Europe

Assadi was a diplomat working on behalf of the Iranian government. The only thing was that his mission was far from peaceful. In fact, he masterminded a network of contacts all over Europe who had nefarious intentions.

This was revealed in the evidence supplied during the two year period since Assadi was first arrested in Germany.

This was the first time that a European prosecutor stuck to their guns and continued with the trial to the logical end. No Iranian diplomat has been arrested and charged with a terrorist offense or, for that matter, any criminal offense before.

Iran state-sponsored assassination

It’s certainly not the first time that state-sponsored assassination has been attempted. The killings of Dr. Kazem Rajavi, Abdolrahman Ghassemlou, and Sadegh Sharafkandi are all examples.

The trial is an indication that Iran has suffered a serious blow to its perceived immunity from critical examination.

Evidence that surfaced during the trial revealed the involvement of senior regime officials, including the Supreme Leader, the President and Minister of Intelligence and Security as well as leaders of the Revolutionary Guards.

Coordination with General Soleimani and Zari

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said: “I was in charge of representing Iran in New York at the time of the US invasion of Iraq and I was talking to American officials on the orders of the country’s top officials. I had the most coordination with General Soleimani—Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Quds Force (IRGC-QF) commander who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020 in Iraq. Soleimani and I decided to review the latest developments at least once a week and make the necessary arrangements.”

Iran diplomats terrorist activities

Seven so-called diplomats were expelled from Europe between 2015 and 2019 for terrorism, but none of them were actually charged or had to spend time in prison. Examples of those assassinated during this period include:

Shapur Bakhtiar, Abdolrahman Ghaselmo, Sadegh Sharafkandi, Prof. Kazem Rajavi, Zahra Rajabi, and Ali Moradi, Abdolrahman Boroumand, and Mohammad Hossein Naqdi. Even Turkey never tried those responsible for assassinating Zahra Rajabi and Ali Moradi.

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has been the target of assassination several times, not just the June 2018 attempt. Ali Osuli and Jalal Abbasi were expelled from Germany, not arrested for their involvement in an assassination attempt against her.

The Iranian Ambassador to Germany, Hossein Mousavian, even sent a letter to the Frankfurter Allgemeine denying the involvement of diplomats from his embassy. “It is said that a weapon was found in the port of Antwerp.

The security services agent of mullahs regime

The security services of these countries want to disrupt the relations between Germany and Iran in all fields in unison with The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and now they are trying to achieve this by exchanging information,” he said, despite clear evidence that his very own diplomats were involved.

It is now time that the European Union’s leadership woke up to what has been going on below their very noses and take firm action against the theocratic dictatorship in Iran before any more people end up dead in Europe because of state-sanctioned assassination and murder.

The abridged article was written by Esmaeil Mohades for Iran Focus.

