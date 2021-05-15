Corruption and Disastrous Policies as the real Cause of Iran’s Collapsed Economy

Iran’s state-run media has publicly stated some information about the country’s economic crisis, including how corruption and the regime’s disastrous policies have made a huge impact on the country’s economic infrastructure. Even the state-run media’s manipulated economic figures reveal the hardships of Iranians who are suffering from poverty, inflation, and other struggles.

As per, state-run Resalat daily on 11 May, “in a recent report, the Statistics Center of Iran referred to the situation of the Gini coefficient in Iran, which shows that this coefficient had an upward trend in 2010 s. This means that economic inequalities and social class gaps have increased significantly.”

“From 2017 to 2019, the country’s economy experienced negative economic growth, and an increase in the exchange rate caused inflation to skyrocket, and promises such as reducing class differences, eradicating corruption, economic prosperity, and job creation failed,” Resalat further stated.

“Economically, the exchange rate in Iran is not 25 or 27 thousand tomans per dollar, and we did this so that we could manage the country’s economy,” Mahmoud Vaezi, the regime’s President Hassan Rouhani‘s chief of staff, admitted on 26 February. As a result, Iran’s adversaries now say that “maximum pressure” has failed and that they are searching for a solution, and Iran now holds control.”

In addition, the government began printing banknotes in massive quantities, triggering a surge in liquidity and, as a result, an increase in the rate of inflation. This banknote printing has boosted the liquidity rate, and since Iran’s liquidity growth is accompanied by a budget deficit, inflation and goods prices have risen dramatically.

“An examination of the Central Bank’s recent report, which shows a growth of 40.6 percent in liquidity in 2020, indicates a worrying growth of this variable in 2020,” according to Vatan-e Emrooz. The amount of liquidity in the country reached 2.4 trillion tomans at the end of 2020, which, when combined with liquidity growth of 40.6 percent in the 12 months ending February 2021, brought the total amount of liquidity in the country to 3.7 trillion tomans at the end of last year.”

According to Vatan-e Emrooz, “the volume of liquidity has increased by 1003 trillion tomans just in 2020.”

As a result, Iran’s inflation rate is growing on a regular basis, raising the country’s misery index. “The misery index, which is the result of inflation coupled with unemployment, was estimated at 46.1 percent at the end of last year,” the state-run Setare Sobh reported on Tuesday.

“In early 2021, the misery index set a new record. This includes a 36.4 percent inflation rate and a 9.7 percent unemployment rate which reached 46.1 percent. Setare Sobh continued, “This is the highest rate of misery index in the last decade.”

On May 8, the state-run Sharq daily wrote, “Policies of liberalization, privatization, deregulation, monetization, and commodification of social and economic phenomena are responsible for the country’s current economic, social, cultural, and political crises after the war.”

Iran’s financial crisis is being blamed on sanctions by the regime and its appeasers. The evidence discussed above, however, affirms that the regime’s wrong policies and corruption are the real causes of Iran’s economic crisis.

