Iran: No Sign of Rouhani’s “Economic Breakthrough”

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the Iranian economy has been in a dire situation for many years.

Mismanagement and corruption

Years, even decades, of economic mismanagement and widespread corruption, have destroyed the economy. The people of Iran are always the ones that have to deal with the consequences of this.

The regime, instead of taking responsibility for the situation, always manages to make excuses about how it is not at fault. Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke on national television about the economic issues the government is faced with, saying that it is all because of “economic warfare by the enemies”.

However, instead of admitting to the reality of the situation, he said that the regime has been able to improve livelihoods and welfare despite this economic warfare. He even claimed that there has been “a great economic breakthrough”.

Absolute poverty line

Rouhani’s comments are baffling because more and more people in Iran are falling into the absolute poverty category. Prices have skyrocketed and poverty and famine are more prevalent than ever in the country. The economic problems that existed more than a year ago have all been amplified and exacerbated because of the Coronavirus health crisis.

Commodity Prices Rise

State-run media outlets have even been reporting on the situation that the people are finding themselves in. The Jahan-e Sanat publication wrote recently that one of the biggest preoccupations in society at the current time is the rising price of essential goods and basic necessities.

It explained that even basic fruit and vegetable items have risen drastically over the past few days and that a simple cucumber has now become a luxury item. It said that the people’s purchasing power has declined so much that even if prices stay as they are large parts of society will have great concerns.

Plundering vast sums on ballistic and nuclear activities

Economist Kamran Nazari spoke about people’s livelihoods and said that businesses struggle more with every day that passes. Nazari said that poverty and the degree of misery are increasing and that the country’s corruption index has gone down three levels.

A large portion of the country is living in poverty while the minority (those ruling the country) are living lavish lives or are in charge of plundering massive sums. While many struggles to put a meal on the table, regime officials are plundering vast sums on ballistic and nuclear activities. While people try to sell their organs or unborn babies out of sheer desperation, the regime is plundering the nation’s wealth on terrorist ventures around the world.

The social injustices

This “economic breakthrough” that Rouhani talks about is nothing but a myth. There has been no breakthrough and there never will be for as long as the mullahs hold all the power in Iran.

The people of Iran are fed up with the social injustices and the gap between the people and the leadership. Frustration is a feeling that is prevalent among the people, but more prevalent is anger and fury towards the government.

The people of Iran know that the regime is responsible for the problems they are experiencing. These “foreign enemies” Rouhani talks about are not foreign at all. The enemy is at home and is ruling the country.

