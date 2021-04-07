Disagreement Among Officials Regarding the New Iran-China Catastrophic Agreement

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, President of the Majlis, praised the disgruntled economic deal that the Iranian regime and China have concluded in their first session on the new year for the Persian calendar, claiming that by entering into this agreement the government is weakening the United States.

“We stress that we welcome the Comprehensive Iran-China Cooperation Program,” Qalibaf added. “The signing of this agreement would be a strategic step if it means believing that the world is not limited to the West and that the next century is the century of Asia.

The signing of this document is also an important warning to the United States to realize that international relations are rapidly changing to the detriment of the United States.”

Other Majlis representatives, however, have expressed their concern over the potential effect on the Iranian economy under the agreement. Former MP Ali Alizadeh told reporters: “China’s contract secrecy will lead to public pessimism.”

Alizadeh also warned of the reverse impact of what Qalibaf proposed, given the lack of visibility in the agreement.

“Regarding the cooperation document between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People’s Republic of China, the issue is the secrecy and this document’s lack of transparency. According to Articles 77 and 125 of the Constitution, the parliament must be informed, and we must not have anything secret from the people about foreign relations. This will definitely make the public pessimistic,” he remarked.

The agreement between China and Iran comes at a time when Iran’s economy is destroyed by decades of regime corruption and destructive policies. According to known details, China is investing $400 billion in various sectors, including banking, telecoms, ports, rail, public health, and information technology. In essence, the regime has forfeited international influence from its economic infrastructure.

The small details of the agreement revealed that it was too catastrophic even for government officials to compare this to the Treaty of Turkmenchay, where the Kajar dynasty transferred huge portions of the Northern reaches of Iran to the Russian empire.

The Iran-China Agreements do nothing for Iran and have only wiped out Iran’s wealth – including oil, gas, and petrochemical industries – and economic infrastructures, according to analysts and media reports. It also provides for a defense and military footprint for China in Iran.

Although the regime could receive some windfall cash to pursue its damaging policies, the agreement would only lead to more suffering and unemployment.

MP Ahmad Alireza Beigi cautioned in this relation about the repercussions of government corruption due to the disastrous economic situation:

“If the mistakes of the past are not compensated and no solution is found to change the current situation, great damage will await us. People will react at an opportune time.

The feeling of oppression in the plundered investors in the stock market, anger, and rage from the unfortunate consequences of the incident of rising gasoline prices, unbridled inflation, and long queues to buy oil and chicken cannot be ignored. The effects of these catastrophes will be evident in the upcoming elections.”

