Iran State-Run Media: People’s Wall of Anger is Growing

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Iran is in a state of economic, social, and environmental crises, as these crises are exacerbated, the Iranian people’s hatred of the regime grows too. The regime has devastated Iranian lives and one of the economic crises is unbridled mass unemployment.

The state-run Farhikhtegan Daily on Sunday:

“In the next five years, the active population of the country will reach 29 million. Considering unsustainable jobs, if one million jobs are not created in the country annually, the country will face an army of educated but unemployed people.”

Farhikhtegan adds that “According to the Statistics Center of Iran, in the winter of 2020, out of 2 million 478 thousand unemployed people in the country, about 961 thousand of them, or 39% of the total unemployed in the country, had higher education degrees.”

Farhikhtegan continues, “According to these statistics, the number of unemployed people in the country has increased from 2.8 million in 2011 to 3.2 million by 2018, to 2.9 million by the end of 2019, and to 2.5 million by the end of winter 2020.”

To conclude, Farhikhtegan says that under the mullah’s regime “40% of the unemployed have a university degree. 71% of educated women are unemployed.”

Iranian workers cannot make ends meet due to inflation and soaring prices, and many educated Iranians are either unemployed or engaged in unstable seasonal or contract work.

“Workers and employees’ lives are collapsing due to the rampant inflation, their several times lower than the poverty line wages in rial and skyrocketing prices of goods in the dollar,” wrote the state-run Kar-o- Kargar on Sunday.

Apologists for the regime have endeavored to blame sanctions for all of Iran’s problems, despite this being far from reality.

The state-run Arman Daily, wrote on Sunday, “let us not forget that the root of many people’s protests against the country’s economic affairs is due to the actions of corrupt officials. These officials…. have plundered the national wealth and made people suspicious of the system’s actions.”

It is because of this that Hamdeli warns “The wall of anger has been laid brick by brick.”

“Many lost their life savings in the stock market crisis. This economic failure on such a large scale generates anger. The plundered investors are angry because official procedures have caused them to lose their capital,” Hamdeli wrote in reference to the stock market crisis wherein many Iranian lost life savings and the regime plundered millions.

Hamdeli warns regime officials: “Imagine workers and employees who are dissatisfied with their low income. These low incomes alone, which are their inalienable right, generates anger. But when in the face of their demands, they receive this answer ‘take it or leave it,” the anger is intensified. When the existing legal mechanisms cannot respond to this part of the demand, it is as if a brick is put on the wall of anger again.”

Towards the end of the article Hamdeli speaks to the regime’s fear of another uprising like the one catalyzed in November 2019 by the fuel hike, or in January 2020 after the regime shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet. As time passes, Hamdeli warms that “the anger is reproduced, and this will be the same society immersed in anger” toward the regime.

