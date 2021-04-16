Iran’s Economy is Collapsing, Despite the Mullah’s Claims

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) report that the mullahs continue to blame sanctions for the economic crisis, despite institutionalized corruption being to blame. Officials inside Iran attest that the economy is flourishing, but this is easily disproved.

“If Iran’s political economy continues circulating in the same manner, and no cure is found for its pains, it will suffer a painful and fatal heart attack and goes into a long coma,” wrote the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily on 6 April. “Iran’s economic freefall is on the horizon.”

Quoting one of the regime’s economists, Mohsen Rannani, Jahan-e Sanat wrote, “Economic and social crisis has driven the country to a dangerous point. If [authorities] do not act quickly to control and manage these crises. In that case, the country will enter an irreversible path.”

On 6 April, former Minister of Urban Development, Abbas Akhundi said, “when the growth of the country’s national investment for nine years is negative 6.8 percent, it means that this year’s investment has decreased to fifty-two percent compared to ten years ago,” according to the state-run Eghtesadnews website. “The next year’s inflation rate will be higher than 40% of the [previous year]. This means absolute poverty,” Akhundi added.

Iran is currently amid its fourth wave of coronavirus, and thousands are forced to queue in long lines to buy poultry at a ‘government set price’. The increasing scarcity and cost of poultry have led the regime to create a “Poultry and egg market organizing committee”.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) announced on Thursday, April 15, 2021, that the Coronavirus death toll in 539 cities had exceeded 253,100.

“Due to government policies, many goods that were once available to the public have long been inaccessible. In other words, people’s purchasing power has declined so much that even if the upward trend in prices is not accompanied by speed, the existing prices will still be worrying for all sections of society.

The prices of basic commodities, including fruits and vegetables, are going up so fast that people are surprised every day when they want to buy their daily necessities,” wrote the state-run Jahan-e Sanat on 10 February.

The regime bogusly claims it has controlled the economic crisis. The poultry and egg crises are just one example of how the mullahs’ regime has devastated Iran’s economy and ruined people’s lives. While the regime’s apologists try to blame sanctions, state-run media and officials refer to the regime’s corruption and wrong policies as real reasons for Iran’s economic crisis.

“Tying all problems to sanctions is going on for years. Sanctions are not the reason for all of Iran’s economic crises. According to economic and political experts, 30% of problems are due to sanctions, but 70% of problems are due to mismanagement, [wrong] decisions, and governments’ planning. Should we blame sanctions for skyrocketing prices and the scarcity of poultry? [the regime’s] recklessness and disabilities are not involved in this [crisis]?” wrote the state-run Siyasat-e Rouz daily on Wednesday.

Officials and state-run media have begun warning one another of the increased chances of another uprising, like the one in November 2019. The 2019 uprising was initially triggered by a huge hike in the price of fuel.

Ahmad Tavakoli, a member of the regime’s Expediency Council, said on Thursday; “In November [2019], before those incidents, I said we should distribute food and health baskets among people. If you do not, you should await the rebellion [uprising] of the poor.”

