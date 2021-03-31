Iranian Government Concerned About Khamenei’s Political Surgery

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that currently, different aspects of Iran’s political atmosphere indicate that the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has agreed to contract his government and replace the so-called reformist faction’s President Hassan Rouhani with a candidate from his own faction. However, as some members of the government have warned, this would have consequences for him and his regime.

A member of the regime’s Expediency Council, Seyed Mohammad Sadr, cautioned against the political surgery, claiming in an interview with the Etemad Online on 27 March, “If such a thing happens, it is a dangerous issue for the country and even a security risk, because if the presidential election is like the previous parliamentary elections, the legitimacy of the system will be questioned, and this will pave the way for foreign greed to create a series of conspiracies against the Islamic Republic.”

Free elections have never been held in Iran, and the people have never had the right to freely choose their leaders. No one would vote for this dictatorship if free elections were held under the auspices of the United Nations, excluding those in power, their allies, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

The regime’s political and social credibility was totally lost after 20 June 1981, not now that the interests of the so-called reformist faction have been compromised. This political party is acting as an opposition in the regime, collecting votes and making populist remarks.

While the government had tried to deceive people using its ‘reformist’ faction, the representatives and their media recognize that this scheme does not work anymore.

According to Fazel Meibodie, one of the regime’s top clerics on Saturday, “Hungry people can no longer be suppressed. It is possible to control the situation with repression in the short term. Still, it is no longer possible to control this situation with repression in the long run.”

“There are some religious authorities, whether Shiites or Sunnis, who believe that the people have no right or role. The head of government is also determined from above, and the people’s votes are considered merely as an ornament, and in fact, the people do not have the right to want to form a government, which naturally turns the system into a terrible dictatorial government.

“Religious dictatorship is a terrible dictatorship in which, for example, one acts violently and violently eliminate its opponents, while at the same time imagining that by doing so, he also goes to heaven because he has executed God’s command in a way,” wrote the Etemad Online On 27 March.

For many years, the supreme religious rule, Velayat-e-Faqih, has lacked legitimacy in the eyes of the Iranian people, as they completely disregard the rights of the Iranian people, their freedom, and their wellbeing. Their only concern is the fate of a regime named the “Islamic Republic.” A barbaric tyranny embedded in the depths of the darkest past, a regime that is neither republican nor Islamic.