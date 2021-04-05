Iranian Regime Continues to Destroy the Economy

More and more people in Iran are falling into absolute poverty. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that over the past few years, the middle class has been decimated with these families dropping into poverty. So many people across the country cannot afford to make ends meet.

The economy in Iran is in a dire situation

The economy in Iran is in a dire situation and it is all because of the regime’s widespread corruption and extreme mismanagement.

However, during his speech on the occasion of Nowruz – Persian New Year – Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that domestic production increased during the year gone by. This may be the case in some sectors but it has in no way helped the people of Iran.

There are certain sectors that saw a production boost such as pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, car tyres, steel and aluminium. But these sectors are controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the huge empire controlled by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

IRGC destroys the country’s economy

So this increase in domestic production that the Supreme Leader talks about is in fact something that destroys the country’s economy even more and another example of the regime plundering the nation’s wealth.

Over the past year, in Mashhad alone, approximately one thousand clothing production centres were closed. More than 75 per cent of production units in industrial cities were forced to close. And there was an unprecedented number of factories that closed their doors. This of course has all resulted in massive unemployment across the country.

5 million people unemployed in one year

Figures suggest that in the past year more than 5 million people across the country were made unemployed. This is of course plunging people into poverty, but even those that still do have a job, are still unable to meet the most basic of needs.

Inflation has got so bad that ordinary food items and staples are now considered either a luxury or something that is now unattainable.

The regime, and especially the Supreme Leader and his vast empire, have enough money to solve many of the economic issues the country faces.

Poverty and homelessness need not be such issues because of the regime and the Supreme Leaders wealth.

The regime plunder the nation’s wealth

The people are fed up with seeing the regime plunder the nation’s wealth and resources and they are desperate to see it collapse.

Over the past few years, there have been a number of major uprisings and the regime is concerned about another one.

State-run media outlets have been saying that society is going to explode at any time and that there is nothing the regime can do about it. And this is true because the regime has proven time and time again that it will never put the interests of the people before its own.

Iran-China deal

The recent Iran-China deal has angered the people of Iran because the people do not want to see more of the country’s resources plundered.

The regime has signed a very one-sided agreement just to help it with its immediate suppressive goals following the effect of tough sanctions.

The regime has shown once again that it could not care less about the people of Iran or the country’s resources.

