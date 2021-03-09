Iran’s Tormented People on the Verge of Another Mass Uprising

According to Iran watchers, the Iranian regime’s oligarchic rule has created a nightmare for the people, with poverty, hunger, water shortages, and drought among the calamities.

The grief of the unemployed

On 4 April 2020, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the MPs from the regime, Mohammad Reza Badamchi, declared in the Majlis (parliament):

“In these 40 years, two trillion dollars of foreign capital has entered the country, but what did we do? From the grief of the unemployed youth and, female-headed households, to the tragedy of the homeless people and the pain of homeless children and a thousand great sufferings of Iranians.”

The nightmare for the Iranian people

While describing a quarter of this nightmare for the Iranian people, Eghtesad-e-Pouya, a state media outlet, published:

Nowadays, Iran is a nation that, “For the money, a mother sells her new-born beloved baby for 3 million tomans so that her other children can eat meat and have food, or the mother or father push her child in front of a car so that she can receive a ransom and spend their daily expenses.

We can talk about the workers and retirees that they are either below the poverty line, or absolute poverty, or just alive. During this time, we saw that the people of the cities ate every animal, from cats and crows to not to be hungry.”

Deprived people Sistan and Baluchestan

The two regimes of the Shah and the mullahs have left Sistan and Baluchestan with a legacy of extreme poverty, deprivation, and unemployment.

The Revolutionary Guards looted water and brought a hell of poverty and suffering to the impoverished people of Sistan and Baluchestan while stealing the rich lead, iron, manganese, chromite, and gold mines of the region.

This regime’s class disparity and structural inequality, according to a sociologist in an interview with State-run daily Hamdeli:

“You should compare the lives of the people in the deprived border areas of Iran with the lives of the people in the north of Tehran. They are about 150 to 200 years apart. This distance and discrimination create unfavorable conditions for the lives of border people. The root of this situation begins with discrimination, meaning that in society some have privileges that others are deprived of.”

The uprising in Sistan and Baluchestan

On 22 February, as people gathered to protest in front of the Revolutionary Guards headquarters, they were brutally attacked, and several people were killed and injured.

The state-run daily Jahan-e-Sanat, on 28 February wrote, “The scope of the consequences of this bomb will not know friend or foe. If as a result of the negligence of the country’s rulers and underestimating this potential and terrible danger and their negligence in reducing the class gap in society, this time bomb explodes, nothing will be left of us.”

The Saravan protests, which were a continuation of the November 2019 protests, demonstrated the frustration and suffering of 60 million hungry and oppressed people that will inevitably result in another mass uprising that will set chaos across Iran once again.

