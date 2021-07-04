Major Changes will be Needed to Save Iran’s Dying Economy

According to The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), Iran’s economy is collapsing more and more. To this day, after multiple rounds of discussions aimed at resurrecting the 2015 nuclear deal, hopes have dwindled to the point where government analysts are contemplating the need for radical surgery to save the dying economy.

“The issue of economics has been emphasized many times over the years, but really, why aren’t reform efforts taking place? The answer is clear, emergency treatment cannot heal this wound, and the Iranian economy needs major surgery,” According to the semi-official ISNA news agency, the chairman of the regime’s Chamber of Commerce stated on June 24.

“A study of the country’s economic situation in the second half of the 20th century shows a vicious and recurring cycle of mistakes that have resulted in problems such as inflation, rising unemployment, economic instability, persistent poverty, and high inequalities in our society, and from a macro perspective Iran’s economic growth in the last ten years has been almost zero,” he continued.

In essence, any official action taken in response to the election of Ebrahim Raisi as president will fail.

According to Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture on June 23, such measures have only resulted in brokerage, intermediation, and have created such instability in production that “in the morning, a producer who arrives at his production unit without knowing until the evening if the Central Bank, the Ministry of Industry of the Ministry of Economy will issue another directive in contrast to previous directives,”

The regime-linked mafia also controls Iran’s agriculture. According to a June 24 report on the Sabzine website, “Drought has become an excuse for the import mafia to sacrifice national interests for their own interests,” remarked the leader of the regime’s agriculture trade union.

International affairs specialist Hamid Asefi has notable observations on the regime’s damaged economy. “The period when sanctions were imposed showed that Iran’s economy would be paralyzed without a connection to the outside world.

We might make money through smuggling, but as they used to say, smuggling is like stolen property. Stolen property can be bought for free. For example, if oil is selling at $60 on the global market, we would sell it for $40, with all the risks it had,” he explained, according to the Eghtesadepooya website on June 26.

A government economist, Atta Bahrami, discussed the impact of banks and the difficulties caused by the country’s financial sector.

“Lawlessness is rampant in our money market. The chaos seen in the Iranian banking system does not exist and is not seen in Western banks. Due to this lawlessness, banks provide loans to their members, spend their deposits on their corporations, and, because they cannot repay the installments and money, make new money from the central bank, which has led to increased money printing and inflation.

The money and support that the Central Bank provides to the banks is a betrayal and a crime against the people. It is an obvious theft from the people’s pocket in broad daylight” On June 24, according to the Khabarpu website.

Officials from the dictatorship have admitted their betrayal and crimes against the public, and the regime’s own experts have highly suggested major surgery. According to government officials, the regime’s control has resulted in approximately 60 million Iranians living in poverty during the past four decades.

