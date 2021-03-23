Millions of Dollars Spent in Ballistic Missiles, as Iranian People Struggle to Afford Food

A press conference was held on Thursday by the National Resistance Council of Iran (NCRI) to inform about two ballistic missile sites of the Revolutionary Guards IRGC in West Iran that were used for attacks against the neighboring nations. This revelation showed, simultaneous with the IRGC’s unveiling of its missile town, rejected the regime’s claims of building missiles to “defend” itself against foreign adversaries.

During the so-called “harsh revenge” of Iran’s assassinated terrorist Master Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, the IRGC of the Iranian regime launched dozens of missiles. The cost to develop Iranian short-range ballistic missiles and all operations used in this attack cost millions of dollars.

The regime chooses to spend a huge amount of money in a new ballistic missile town while Iranians have been deprived to celebrate the Persian New Year because of extreme poverty.

“The unveiling ceremony of the new IRGC naval missile city and the annexation of missile equipment to this force was held this morning, March 15, in the presence of IRGC Brig.

Gen. Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Navy and a group of commanders. According to our reporter, a large number of cruise and ballistic missile systems and missiles with various ranges were displayed in the naval missile city of the IRGC,” wrote the state-run Tasnim news agency on March 15, an outlet linked to the regime’s terrorist Quds Force.

According to the state-run Etemad daily on Thursday, “Long queues, skyrocketing prices, and shortages of food items in the market and a few hundred percent increases in fruit prices are just some of what happened to Iranian families last year.

While we are reaching the end of the year, important economic indicators such as liquidity, inflation, and economic growth do not show promising figures. Despite the positive economic growth rate of 2.2%, the inflation and liquidity rate, by the end of February this year, have been 34.2 percent and 3300 thousand billion tomans, respectively. This could be a warning sign of rising inflation next year.”

The Mullahs have no solution for Iran’s economic crisis since the regime has devastated its financial profile. Although Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the regime, was not able to provide any solution to the severe economic crisis in Iran, he showed his full support for his terrorist adventures by IRGC mercenaries.

“Extend my regard to all the IRGC members. May God helps you succeed and continue your efforts vigorously,” On Thursday, Khamenei said to IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossain Salami.

The state-run Arman daily wrote in a piece published on Thursday, citing Amanollah Qaraie-Moghadam, one of the regime’s experts, “social dissatisfaction will increase next year. As I look, I do not see a good outlook for next year. Next year we will face an increase in all kinds of social ills and turmoil in society.”

The economic crisis, combined with the regime’s actions, has turned the Iranian society into a time-ticking bomb. As a result, state-run media are now warning officials of a new uprising.