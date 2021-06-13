Iran Election 2021: Raisi’s Career of Human Rights Violations and Executions

On June 18, the Iranian regime will hold its rigged presidential election. All indications so far imply that Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Supreme Leader, has already picked his favorite, Ebrahim Raisi.

“More than 620 executions have been carried out in Iran since Raisi became the regime’s Judiciary Chief,” according to Iran Human Rights Monitor. At least 22 political prisoners were hung during Raisi’s term as Iran’s judiciary chief, including Iran’s wrestling champion Navid Afkari.

Despite international protests, these executions were carried out. Furthermore, a number of political prisoners have died as a result of severe jail conditions and the authorities’ failure to assist individuals who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses.

According to Amnesty International’s disturbing report, “Trampling Humanity,” detainees of the Iran protests in 2019 were systematically tortured and sentenced to long prison terms, with Raisi serving as the Judiciary Chief.

Over 30,000 political prisoners were executed summarily and extrajudicially by the Iranian regime in 1988, mostly members and supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The massacre was carried out in accordance with Khomeini’s fatwa. Khomeini entrusted the destiny of those who had already been sentenced to death but refused to change their minds to the so-called “death committee”. Raisi was one of Tehran’s four execution commission members. Raisi’s role in the 1988 massacre, however, was not restricted to Tehran.

“In fact, [Khomeini] was the hero of the struggle against the [MEK]. He was well familiar with them. On June 20, 2020, Raisi defended the 1988 massacre, saying, “They should not be given any opportunity at all.”

Raisi’s involvement in ongoing human rights violations, as well as his comments, prove that he hasn’t just apologized for what he did in 1988. In fact, he is “proud” of having committed the regime’s most horrendous crimes.

More Iranians have expressed their anger towards Raisi after Khamenei opened the door for him to become the regime’s next president. People and victims of the government have echoed the call for a boycott of the dictatorship’s sham election, thanks to the MEK’s Resistance Units’ efforts to expose Raisi’s crime and popularise the boycott movement.

Due to Raisi’s terrible record of human rights violations, Khamenei understands that by choosing him, he will face increased criticism from both the international community and the Iranian people.

Nonetheless, Khamenei has chosen Raisi to consolidate power in the regime through brutality in order to deal with the restive public and the MEK’s growing prominence.

Increasing oppression, on the other hand, would only fuel public resentment towards the regime.

While Iranians are prepared to boycott the regime’s election, the international community should support universal human rights principles and criticize Raisi and the government.

Seven United Nations Special Rapporteurs stated in September that the slaughter in 1988 “may amount to crimes against humanity.”

Raisi has been blacklisted for violating human rights. The international community has the opportunity to put an end to the regime’s human rights atrocities by holding Raisi and other violators accountable.

