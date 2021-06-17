Iran Election 2021: Regime Officials Admit that the Elections are a Farce

The regime’s internal tensions have escalated in the days leading up to Iran’s sham presidential election. In the midst of their feuding, regime officials admit that elections in Iran under the fundamentalists’ system are a farce.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the former intelligence minister Heidar Moslehi revealed on Monday that the Guardian Council dismissed Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, one of the regime’s highest officials, in 2013 because he was not “beneficial to the system’s interests.” Moslehi went on to say that under the fundamentalists’ government, free elections are an illusion.

In the run-up to the present staged election, the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, decided to vet all candidates of the other side and even his faction because he aims to pull Ebrahim Raisi out of the ballot box to consolidate power.

Hassan Abbasi, a loyal confidant of Khamenei, admitted the contradiction of having elections under the Iranian theocracy in May 2021.

“We have a problem that dates back to Mohammad Khatami’s presidency and the fifth parliament in 1997. The issue was that we adopted the election system of western democracy,” Abbassi explained, emphasizing the regime’s contradiction.

The Iranian Resistance has long emphasized that there are no elections in Iran under the fundamentalists’ government. The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) through its Resistance Units, has promoted the campaign to boycott the regime’s sham election in recent months.

The regime’s fear of “The Resistance Units, spreading doubts about the election and its results, calling for a boycott of the election, activities on social media and creating an atmosphere of frustration with the current situation, holding protests in front of the [regime’s] embassies abroad,” which would have “consequences,” was voiced by the state-run Farhikhtegan daily on Tuesday.

The Iranian people’s confrontation with the regime reached an irreversible threshold during large protests in 2018 and 2019, particularly the killing of 1500 protestors in November 2019. As election day approaches, more Iranians are joining the boycott campaign. Protests by Iranians from all walks of life are a sign of the country’s restlessness.

Families of the November protest victims have called for a boycott of the regime’s election, stating that they “neither forgive nor forget” what the dictatorship did in November 2019 and over the previous 40 years.

“The scar and wound of the November 2019 incident are fresh. The exact details of the bloody days of November 2019 have not been published yet, and at the same time, no one in the different branches is willing to take responsibility for the decisions made those days. The death toll in November 2020 is still in limbo,” on Monday, the state-run Hamdeli daily published an article.

Hence, in order to deal with this restive Iranian society, Khamenei plans to centralize the power within his system, to avoid any potential opposition. Oppressing this restive populace by appointing someone like Raisi as president would only exacerbate the restlessness and lead to another nationwide uprising.

