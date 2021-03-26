Iran: Khamenei’s Enhancement of Oppressive Policies as the New Year Begins

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported the mullahs’ regime fearing the restive Iranian society, the regime’s police force staged a manoeuvre in Tehran on the eve of the Persian New Year in 1400. This manoeuvre only adds to the mullahs’ fears of a new uprising.

On Sunday, the state-run Fars news agency, which is linked to the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), read in an article “Coinciding with the last day of [Persian New Year of] 1399, the Tehran Police held a military manoeuvre on Saturday morning, 21 March 2021.

This manoeuvre was held in the presence of the State Security Force Commander, Tehran Police Chief, and Tehran Governor Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandapi in Azadi Square.”

In a recent speech, Hossain Salami, the IRGC’s head, announced the establishment of three IRGC bases to carry out Khamenei’s so-called “orders” to counter corruption and increase production in a message to the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

“Your excellency should know that we will fight corruption. We will mobilize Basij groups and defeat the enemy, and prevent them from implementing their policies. We will free the social media from idleness; we will stay in the field, we will cross the enemy strategy and help the [regime] to [circumvent] sanctions,” read Salami’s message.

Salami and Khamenei agree to fight corruption, however, ironically the IRGC and Khamenei control Iran’s economy and the country’s large, organized corruption network. “There are four institutions which control 60 per cent of the national wealth,” says Behzad Nabavi, a government minister in several Iranian administrations. ” This includes the Imam’s Directive Executive Headquarters (Setad Ejraie Farman Imam), Khatam-al–Anbia Base, Astan-e Quds, and the Oppressed and Disabled Foundation.”

“None of these institutions are affiliated with the government or the legislature.” All four of these institutions are supervised by Khamenei. This is in addition to the IRGC’s and Khamenei’s control often other economic institutions in Iran.

The true goal of these bases and Khamenei’s orders is to maintain control over society and increase oppression.

In his speech on Nowruz, Khamenei admitted that his regime is in an impasse, emphasized that the regime is in a delicate situation, and called for media platforms “management.”

Khamenei began his annual Nowruz speech on Saturday, declaring, “Some try to create a negative impression… and show that we are headed for a dead-end… The year 1400 is sensitive and important,” “In June, we have important elections ahead that can significantly impact the future of the system. Enemies make the most of cyberspace. Unfortunately, in our country’s cyberspace, the necessary observations are not made, despite all the emphasis I have had. All the countries of the world are managing their cyberspace. But we are proud to have abandoned cyberspace. This is not an honour. This does not honour at all; Cyberspace must be managed” Khamenei added.

The Iranian Supreme leader is desperate to exert control over a restive society in a variety of ways. These authoritarian policies, however, are no longer effective.