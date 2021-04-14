Iran’s Pointless Missile Program at the Expense of Impoverished Citizens

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) marine forces displayed their new missile silo to the IRGC’s head, Hossein Salami, at the latest presentation of their so-called ‘missile cities.’

Negotiations do not make sense without missiles

One of the IRGC commanders, Alireza Tangsiri, who became the head of the IRGC’s Navy, asserted in this exhibition according to the State TV Channel One, on 15 March: “Today, with the arrival of this equipment in the IRGC Naval Organization and the Electronic warfare (EW), we will be able to observe both from the enemy, even silent signals, and the enemy’s internal communication, and this will increase our operational capability against the enemy in the discussion of electronic warfare.”

In regard to the regime’s objective of displaying missiles, Revolutionary Guards officer and former head of Iran’s state broadcaster Ezatollah Zarghami stated in an interview with the State-run daily Fars on 6 April, “In political disputes and negotiations, they look at the power of the individual and look at whether it has added value or not.

Those who talk about missiles do not understand, and some are traitors. It is the missiles that allow us to negotiate. Negotiations do not make sense without missiles.”

The Mullahs are unable to compromise in its missile program and the IRGC spends enormous sums of money to build secret tunnels for the production and maintenance of missiles.

However, the costs of this program are covered by those suffering from severe poverty and hunger. The authorities spend millions of Tomans on such pointless programs while simultaneously claiming that sanctions are the primary cause of people’s poverty and economic disasters.

Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, said with the State TV News Channel on 3 February, “I am surprised that they see the problems and they know the problems, and a large part of it belongs to sanctions. They do not say a word against America.

“Some of them claim to be very anti-American, but when something becomes expensive, they do not cuss America. Cuss is just specific to the government. It must be completely against the government, for example, they must cuss the president.”

Supreme Iranian leader Ali Khamenei, also often, directly links the economic problems of his regime with international sanctions, “we should not ignore the role of American malice. These malicious sanctions are a crime in the full sense of the word.”

The government has wasted a huge number of resources that should have gone into the health and comfort of the people rather than in weapons that it would never use. As a result, Iran’s socio-economic crisis keeps growing and the impoverished people suffer at the expense of the ruling Mullahs.

In regard to the devastating effect that the missile program has on people’s livelihoods, on 5 April, Mardam Salari writes: “It is no secret that we have seen significant growth in the field of arms and missile production and military vessels, which has made it more difficult for people to earn a living by allocating more resources to this area.”

