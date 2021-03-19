Iran’s Restive Society: Protesters All Across Iran Take the Streets

People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) has issued reports of protests all across Iran voicing their frustration about the dire economic and social conditions.

On Sunday, the eighth consecutive nationwide protest was hosted by pensioners and pensioners of Iran’s Social Security Organization.

Retirees were mass protesting against systemic corruption and misguided policies in a dozen of cities, including Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Rasht, Korramabad, Arak, Kermanshah.

Oil industry pensioners held a protest before the representative office of the Ahvaz Pension Funds in southwestern Iran. Pensioners chanted against the officials in the Ministry of Oil and demanded their rights, “we’re not going to give up until we get back our rights.”

In the Behbahan Municipality of Southwest Iran, workers held a protest in front of the town council building on Tuesday morning, calling for a change of the extreme living conditions and demanding their wages to be paid.

On the eve of Nowruz (The Persian New Year), workers voiced their discontentment about the economic crisis and failed promises from the municipality to pay their wages.

The employees of Pars Metal Company met on Tuesday to protest against the employer’s failure to meet its commitments. The employees have not been able to succeed in the prevalent efforts and rallies to obtain their rights.

On Tuesday, employees of the Iranian electricity distribution company held a rally to demand their rights before the government parliament.

Traditional farmers met to rally against the incompetence of the authorities to support traditional dairy farmers, the steep rises in animal feed prices and the low price of dairy, are forcing them to sell valuable cattle day by day.

“Inflation is one of the biggest and most fundamental problems that has plagued Iran’s economy for the past 40 years. The most important structural factor of Inflation in the Iranian economy is the government budget deficit. Without the Coronavirus crisis, this year’s government budget deficit was predicted to be 130,000 billion tomans. Banknote printing is offset, which increases the monetary base and liquidity and ultimately has an inflationary effect,” Published the state-run Arman daily in a piece on Saturday.

Moreover, while in the past few years the valuation of Iran’s national currency, the rial, has lost more than 80%, the regime has refused to adjust wages and pensions and as a result, the current rates and rising inflation rates make the majority of retirees live below the poverty line in extreme financial conditions, struggling to afford even the most basic daily products such as food or clothes.

These protests by all walks of life show that the regime has not remedied the economic and social crisis of Iran. The Mullahs are taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to appease society and cover-up their mismanage. However, these protests show that the Covid-19 policy of the regime is not going to work anymore, as the Iranian society has already reached its limit.

As Jahan-e Sanat daily warns, “when society is freed from the clutches of this disease, political, social, and economic faults will begin to move with greater destructive power.”

