Iran Admits Seeking Nuclear Weapons: Europe in Denial

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the recent talks in Vienna have presented Iran with a “roadmap” of sanctions that the US will suspend if Iran complies with the nuclear deal, from the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The occurrence of 60% enrichment follows the explosion at the Natanz facility, exposing the regime’s vulnerability. The lie that surrounds the 60% enrichment enshrouds the Iranian negotiations in the JCPOA.

Many Western signatories were too willing to accept the regime’s narrative about peaceful power generation, scientific and medical research that was supposedly the cause of the enrichment.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has presented a statement admonishing a re-examination of and emphasis on the nuclear issue and the regime’s liability to exploit concessions. The regime seems to comply with foreign pressure only when subjected to serious, organized coercion.

In the last days of 2017, citizens of more than 100 Iranian cities staged an uprising against the government to endorse the NCRI’s leading constituent group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). This made it much harder for officials abroad to dismiss dissent for the regime coming only from exiled communities.

The impact on western policymakers should have been significant, especially over the subsequent two years of two broader mass uprisings of anti-government sentiment. The latter uprising took place a good bit after US sanctions had been re-imposed, demonstrating that the Iranian people consider the government and regime’s malignant policies much more damaging than the sanctions.

The Iranian people demonstrate an understanding that the sanctions are just targeted at the repressive authorities and not ordinary citizens. This should effectively undermine any arguments from European policymakers that the US sanctions are the biggest problem.

The recent 60% enrichment is not the sole admission of the regime’s want for nuclear weapons. They also announced they would be producing uranium metal, which has no real application other than making up the core of nuclear warheads. The regime has regularly admitted conspiring to deceive western policymakers about its yearning for nuclear weapons.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) said in early 2019 in state media that the institution had deliberately deceived the International Atomic Energy Agency, that the provisions of the JCPOA regarding the closure of the Arak heavy water facility had been fulfilled. Ali Akbar Salehi explained how concrete was poured through decoy tubing to avoid affecting the facility’s core, keeping an open pathway to plutonium and nuclear weaponry.

In the following November, Salehi noted that Uranium had been subject to “countermeasures” which stopped the regime from being “trapped” in compliance with nuclear restrictions. It is obvious therefore how quickly Iran then resumed 20% enrichments then 60% when determining the violations were in the regime’s interest.

Tehran obviously seeks to intimidate European and US powers into restoring the status quo, through recent escalation. Should they submit, the regime will continue to violate more and more agreements. Foreign powers must respond forcefully to the nuclear threat posed by the Iranian Intelligence Minister, “those who pushed Iran in that direction will be to blame”.

The EU must stand strong despite how “pushed” they may be or how victimized Iran claims to be. The regime’s partial reversal of its last measure cannot lessen the fact that Tehran has admitted to spiring nuclear weapon capabilities.

