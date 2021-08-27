Iran Covid-19 Crisis Continues to Worsen as Result of Khamenei’s Ban of Western Vaccines

The Iranian regime has vaccinated roughly 4% of the population against Covid-19 so far. Meanwhile, according to the regime’s fabricated figures, over 100,000 people have perished as a result of the regime’s inhumane Covid-19 policy.

The official death toll in Iran is substantially understated. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), which has a vast intelligence network within Iran, have calculated that the true death toll is around 386,900, based on leaked documents and eyewitness testimony.

The regime’s illegal policies

Because of the regime’s illegal policies, fatalities are projected to rise at a greater rate than ever before in the coming weeks.

Facts like these reinforce the reality that Iran’s Covid-19 pandemic— by far the worst in the Middle East and may be among the worst in the world – are a regime-created disaster.

The regime’s evident responsibility for the low level of vaccinations adds to the inadequacy of existing mitigation attempts. Authorities recently declared their intention to purchase 30 million fresh vaccine shots, but this appears to be a desperate attempt to quell public uproar following an earlier immunization drive’s purposeful failure.

Khamenei banned vaccines from UK and US entering Iran

The failure was caused by Khamenei’s pronouncement in January that vaccines developed in the United States or the United Kingdom would be banned from entering Iran.

The declaration immediately halted the donation of more than 100,000 doses, and it’s unclear how any additional doses would have reached the Iranian people over the last eight months if Khamenei hadn’t banned the vaccines.

We had the opportunity to purchase Covid-19 vaccines

On Wednesday, an article published by newspaper Jomleh wrote: “When the problem was not this critical and we had the opportunity to purchase Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX and vaccinate the population, we implemented our own method, boycotted the world.

We entered a path that was unknown for the entire world, and now when the situation has become complicated, we have changed our path.”

Khamenei’s contributions to the pandemic were not just examples of inept management; they were put on the populace on purpose in order to keep the unrest at peace. The Covid-19 crisis, which Khamenei described as a potential “blessing,” is evidence of this.

The regime’s cruel Covid-19 policy

Both the Iranian people and the world community have grown increasingly aware of the regime’s cruel Covid-19 policy and mismanagement of the problem.

And, while this mishandling may have decreased the prospect of large-scale upheavals in the short term, it will only make them more likely as the crisis worsens.

In reality, numerous protests over blackouts and water shortages in recent weeks have served as potential precursors to future revolutions in Iran.

Protests coincided with Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration

Those protests also coincided with Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration, a notorious human rights abuser whose election was boycotted by the vast majority of Iranians.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian opposition leader, predicted that the Raisi administration would bring change in a “new era” in Iranian history, one in which, regardless of the course of the pandemic, “the hostility and enmity between the Iranian regime and society will intensify more than ever before,” as per a virtual summit held in July.

