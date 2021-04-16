Iran: Regime’s Covid Problems Exposed by State Media

The Iranian state-run media and some officials are warning the wider regime that the public is furious over the handling of the coronavirus crisis as the country battles the fourth wave. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), that the fear is that public anger could lead to a backlash that would see the mullahs thrown from power. Let’s look at some of that now.

Payam Tabresi, the Head of Infectious Diseases Department of Masih Daneshvari Hospital, told Arman daily on Monday that he was “100% sure” that the death toll would be 500-600 a day during the fourth wave.

This should not be at all surprising given that regime officials have not imposed a nationwide quarantine because they are using the pandemic to suppress the people and refuse to provide the true death and infection numbers for fear that they will look bad.

Ali Khamenei banned the import of WHO-approved vaccines

Now, three months after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei banned the import of WHO-approved vaccines, the regime has closed the economy for ten days because the situation is so serious, but they aren’t offering help to the Iranian people who really need it, so shops will still open and the virus will still spread.

The true death numbers, as cataloged by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), had topped 253,100 as of Thursday. The regime claims only around 65,000, which is lower than in countries that had proper lockdowns, have better healthcare systems, and have already been vaccinating the public.

The regime’s lies about vaccine procurement

The MEK has also been exposing the regime’s lies about vaccine procurement, who is at fault for rising case numbers, and much more. Now, even the state-run media is forced to report that the regime’s figures are not accurate.

The Etemad daily wrote Monday: “The main problem of officials involved in combatting coronavirus is that if instead of focusing announcing false data, had tried to give real information to people, we had a better situation. Because the truth will sooner or later prevail.

This method of announcing official statistics is for self-deception and justifying [officials’] inefficiency in managing the coronavirus outbreak because people will not be deceived by it… Curios insisting on announcing a statistic that is not real, increases [people’s] mistrust [and] hatred toward the regime.”

Even Health Minister Said Namaki has expressed fear that this hatred of the mullahs will evolve into an uprising, with their “mistrust” used as a weapon to bring down the regime once and for all.

