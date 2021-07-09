Iran’s Socio-Economic Crises Continue to Escalate in Parallel with the Covid-19 Outbreak

Currently, Iran has a significant mortality rate of Covid-19. Aside from its consequences on people’s lives, the pandemic has exacerbated economic issues. The Covid-19 crisis reached a stage where the mullahs were compelled to declare national lockdown without supporting individuals or companies, and as a result, people are suffering the consequences of the mullahs’ cruel Covid-19 program.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 325,000.

“In such closures, the activities of factories and producers will stop, but their expenses will remain. Therefore, the private sector and enterprises of the country will suffer heavy losses following the lockdown. Therefore, authorities should take measures to compensate for Covid-19 economic damages,” On Wednesday, June 30, the state-run Eghtesad-e Pouya published an article.

“The contract workers will have no source of income during the lockdown. In other countries, we saw how people were financially supported against the coronavirus and its damages. But in our country, although steps were taken in this regard, it did not have a significant impact,” Eghtesad-e Pouya added.

“According to Iran Chamber of Trade Unions, about 1.4 million trade unions have been directly affected by the pandemic. Farmers’ incomes have fallen by an average of nearly eight percent in the agricultural sector, and agricultural exports have fallen by at least 10 percent. In total, just over 50 percent of Iran’s GDP is in the service sector, and losses in this sector are not possible to be compensated,” Eghtesad-e Pouya continued.

The Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the regime’s harsh practices, have exacerbated Iran’s economic problems and put people under further strain. While regime apologists try to blame sanctions for Iran’s poor coronavirus response and general economic woes, state-run media admit that the regime’s corruption and bad policies are at the basis of the country’s problems.

The dictatorship has been sanctioned for its sponsorship of terrorism and human rights violations. The dictatorship can immediately lift the sanctions by ceasing its nefarious acts, but it requires terrorism and human rights violations to maintain its authority.

“Most of our economic crises have domestic roots. Even sanctions are not creating and amplifying these crises. Most of the sanctions are due to the Islamic Republic’s ideology. Naturally, standing up of this ideology and ideal would have their costs for the system.” On Thursday, the Eghtesad-e Pouya wrote a piece.

On Wednesday, the regime’s outgoing president blamed Covid-19 and the previous US President, Donald Trump, for Iran’s current problems.

“Mr. President’s remark revealed that he is unconcerned about waste and inefficiency. On Wednesday, the state-run Aftab-e Yazd criticized Rouhani’s words, saying, “He believes whatever happened was out of his government’s control.”

By boycotting the regime’s sham election and mounting daily protests, the Iranian people demonstrated that they see the dictatorship as the country’s primary problem. In an essence, the regime cannot deceive the people and continuing the inhumane Covid-19 program and other criminal practices would only intensify the country’s instability.

