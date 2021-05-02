Iran: Are Sanctions or the Regime to Blame for Economic Crisis?

Iran is currently wrestling with an economic crisis. Simultaneously regime officials have given false reports blaming sanctions for the economic problem, however, State-run media debunks these claims and points to the regime as the real source.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that President Rouhani said on Tuesday in a meeting with economic activists that his government has created thousands of jobs and reduced the inflation rate to single digits.

“Rouhani is not reflecting the public opinion. These reports have nothing to do with the painful reality of people’s difficult daily life gripped by poverty, unemployment and those suffering from corruption, discrimination, and inefficiency,” wrote the state-run Sharq daily on Tuesday.

Sharq adds that Rouhani’s lies have nothing to do with peoples’ lives, who, according to the reports by the “official institutions, witness a vital good leaving their table daily. Those who are forced to live in slums and suburbs and are searching garbage to find their food.”

According to Iran’s Central Bank Chief, Abdolnasser Hemmati, the government resorted to banknote printing to make up the budget deficit. The printing of banknotes increased the liquidity growth and the inflation rate and price of goods.

“The ratio of liquidity growth and real production has always been increasing in recent years, and the liquidity in the country has always turned into inflation,” wrote the state-run Vatan-e Emrooz Daily on Wednesday.

Vatan-e Emrooz notes that this ratio is “hurting people’s livelihoods. The rapid and significant growth of liquidity in the country’s economy is one of the main reasons for rising inflation and weak production.”

In continuation, the Vatan-e Emroozn’s article says, “the liquidity generated in the country’s economy is not directed towards production, while production in recent years has experienced an average growth of close to zero as if the Iranian economy has completely lost the 2010s and the volume of liquidity is growing Has been increasingly encountered.”

Engineered statistics announced by the regime’s economic institutions illustrate the growing inflation rate.

The state-run Jahan-e Sanat Daily on Thursday wrote: “Statistical estimates show that inflation will continue to rise for at least half of this year. The central bank will not achieve its targeted inflation rate even in the long run. The reopening of last year’s inflation records and the recording of three inflation records in the first month of this year also proves the scenario of persistent inflation above the annual peak.”

World powers are currently engaged in nuclear talks with the regime. Rouhani and other officials and apologists blame sanctions for the Iranian economic crisis, claiming that the negotiations and concessions to the regime would resolve said crisis.

“Some look with optimism at [negotiations]. Even if our blocked resources are released, they cannot improve the [economic] situation because they do not boost production and reduce inflation.

They become embezzlement and given to certain groups,” said Hossain Raghfar, one of the regime’s economists on 12 April, in this vein.

The real fear for officials and the state-run media is the growing unrest amongst society due to the economic and social crises.

Ebtekar Daily warned on Monday, “people these days are tired of political struggles. This feeling of abandonment amid crises and disasters will lead to frustration accompanied by anger, which will not have a positive effect.

This feeling of abandonment is a dangerous poison that will greatly widen the gap between people and officials. A distance that is very difficult to repair.”

