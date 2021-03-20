The Mullahs are Beginning to Feel the Pressure of Iran’s Restive People

It’s been a while since Iranian leaders and the state media have recognized that Iran’s socio-economic condition is serious and that they are deeply worried about the government’s dysfunction, in particular after the protests in Sistan and Baluchistan’s south-eastern province.

According to State TV on 10 March, President Hassan Rouhani’s position is clear, he has been pressured to demand unity, since his biggest concern is another nationwide uprising. “As long as oppression is the life of the people, the dignity of the people, and the prestige of the people, we are still in the first steps of this path. Let’s help each other and hold each other’s hands.”

The Iranian government has started to fear more sanctions and to feel the pressure of the people as a result of ongoing demonstrations and constant call-outs by the international community. The Iranian people are growing restless and are prepared to take action in demand for regime change.

According to the Governor of Sistan and Baluchistan in a gathering of government officials in Zahedan. He declared: “Regarding the country’s current situation, you all know it better than me, the country is not in normal conditions.”

He had to warn the impact of factional disputes and said in the State TV Channel 2, on 10 March, “If we quarrel, we will fail in the face of the enemy, this incident (Saravan Uprising), will surely take the sleep of all those who are sympathetic. If you do not separate the line and the people do not separate, it will create chaos, which means that they will burn dry and wet together, as the Saravan incident showed.”

The state-run Jahan-e-Sanat newspaper on March 10, 2021, wrote:

“This gap from the highest to the lowest that exists between the level of income and wages of more than eighty percent of Iran’s population and their purchasing power with the 10-15 percent of the rest of the country, or the very huge and annoying difference between living conditions and the housing of the residents of the outskirts of Tehran.”

“The slums of these areas with luxury rates and expensive villas in the upper areas of the city and Lavasan can be seen,” “the very expensive foreign cars and their children that ride and roam them, are obvious symbols of this distance, which speak about a deep and terrible class difference in today’s Iranian society.”

“The physical distance between the suburbs of southern Tehran and Lavasan may not be more than 50 km, but the distance between the living faces of these two parts of Iran, that is, the slums of the southern suburbs of Tehran with the inhabitants of the villas and dream palaces of Lavasan and northern Tehran is so great that it cannot be measured with any tools.”

The current restive society of Iran led the officials to the conclusion that the situation is not only unusual but is extremely critical and that it will cause inevitably another nationwide uprising.

