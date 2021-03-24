Iran: Regime’s Uncovered Plans to Commit Terrorist Attacks in the U.S.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that according to two senior U.S. government intelligence officials, Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S capital, and the Army’s vice chief of staff. Communications intercepted by the National Security Agency in January revealed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard discussed carrying out “USS Cole-style attacks” against the Army post.

As both seniors were not authorized to publicly discuss national security matters, they spoke on the condition of anonymity, the intelligence revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin as well as plans to infiltrate and gather intelligence on the installation.

IRGC Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, the terrorist Quds Force’s commander, had previously openly threatened acts of terrorism inside the United States on at least two occasions.

“So long as there is a man around the world, he is ready to punish the cowards who did this,” “with this crime, you have committed another work for all the free people in the world, and rest assure that someone even from inside your house, will respond to your crime.” Said on January 1, 2021, according to State-run TV, alluding to the death of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force.

Qaani also posted on social media, “we warn the U.S. President, the head of the CIA, the Secretary of Defence, the U.S. Secretary of State and other U.S. officials involved in the assassination of Martyr Soleimani that they must learn the secret lifestyle of Salman Rushdie because the Islamic Republic will revenge Martyr Soleimani blood that was unjustly shed.”

On state television on 10 January, Qaani’s openly threatened terrorist acts inside the United States once more, asserting, “we have said before, and we are saying now that your defeat and revenge have begun.

You can no longer rest in your own homes. It is not unlikely that revenge will be taken from inside your homes, and in another place, we recommend that these main criminals who committed this crime, from the President of the United States to this bastard current Secretary of State, who has hated Martyr Soleimani for many years, all of them should go to Salman Rushdie’s class and sit down and learn how to live from now on from Salman Rushdie.”

On 1 January 2021, state-run television reported that Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the mullahs’ judiciary, said that no one should believe that the mullahs’ judiciary is corrupt, “if someone appears in the guise of the President of the United States, he has immunity, none of them will be safe on Earth.”

On 2 January, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s Secretariat remarked “affirm the need for decisive action vis-à-vis the regime’s terrorist threats and require international action by the United Nations Security Council.

Rouhani, Raisi, and other leaders of the regime, as well as the Judiciary and regime’s media and propaganda apparatus, should all be included in the terrorist list for facilitating assassination and repression.”