Iran Protests: Pensioners Continue to Hold Rallies Across Country

According to recent reports, by The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) for many weeks, pensioners and retirees of Iran’s Social Security Organization have been holding protests across the country amid calls for an election boycott.

Protesters by pensioners and retirees

Just a couple of days ago, they held demonstrations in front of the offices of the organization to reiterate their demands and to call for a boycott of the upcoming presidential elections.

The protesters made it clear that over the past few decades they have been unhappy with the leadership because no matter who is at the head of the regime, the situation never improves for them. In fact, it deteriorates.

Despite their many protests over the past few months, regime officials have refused to meet the demands or even acknowledge the plight of the pensioners.

The pensioners have a very low income that is insufficient when it comes to meeting the most basic of needs. Furthermore, the situation is made worse by the continual delays in their payments.

It seems like the pensioners and retirees will continue to take to the streets to voice their discontent. Over the past few months they have been protesting on Sundays, but this latest protest on Wednesday may indicate that the protests will be more frequent.

Over the past few months, the pensioners and retirees have been focused on economic issues but their protests have now taken a more political nature. For the past few weeks, they have been calling for the upcoming elections to be boycotted by the people. They are letting the regime know that they are fed up with its lies and corruption and that they will not tolerate any more injustice.

During their protests, the retirees and pensioners have been calling for their basic rights with regards to their housing and livelihoods. The regime has made many promises over the years, but they have been empty promises that have never been realized.

Many of the pensioners across Iran live far below the poverty line. Not only do many struggles to make ends meet, but many struggles to afford the most basic of commodities. The poverty line in some parts of the country is around 100 million rials. The average pensioner gets around 25 million rials per month.

Over the past few years, the national currency has lost over 80 percent of its value, while pension payments have barely changed at the same time. The regime’s own statistics indicate that more than three-quarters of pensioners are unable to meet their needs.

The regime is becoming increasingly concerned about the number of protests taking place. Many of the protests and rallies, like that of the pensioners and retirees, is organized in advance. The regime has tried to crack down on such gatherings but that has not worked. It has also tried to remain silent and ensure that no media coverage is given to the gatherings.

But in any case, the people of Iran are utterly exasperated with the Iranian regime. They are desperate to see the regime collapse and they are determined to make their voices heard, no matter what repressive measures are put in place.

