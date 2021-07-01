Iran: Round of Protests in the Aftermath of the Boycotted Elections

Following the widely boycotted presidential elections in Iran earlier this month, Iranians took to the streets to express their frustration with the regime on a variety of issues.

Protests by Steel Company, Social Security Organization, and Homa Airlines retirees, as well as dairy farmers, Isfahan pharmacists, Bushehr Petrochemical structural workers, Gama company workers, oil and petrochemical workers, and the Azico credit institution’s plunderers, shook the country on Sunday, June 27.

Of course, since the election on June 18, many of these groups have been protesting, with contract employees demanding higher wages and improved working conditions. The authorities resorted to intimidating these workers into going into labour by threatening to fire them if they didn’t. Full-time workers soon joined the strikers, who the officials couldn’t scare with loss of employment.

The strikes are exerting pressure on the government and the economy, which is reliant on oil exports. Strikes and international sanctions are hammering the mullahs, who rely on the oil and petrochemical industries to fund their terrorism and warmongering.

“The strike of thousands of contract workers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries entered its eighth day, and now workers of about 61 contractors are on strike,” the state-run Asr Khabar reported.

The truth is that workers are under more strain since the economy has deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already been driven to the brink by officials’ corruption and mismanagement.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The strike of thousands of contract workers in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.

Officials and state media have been alarmed by recent protests, which they think may result in their overthrow. On Sunday, the Sharq daily cautioned that if the regime fails to listen to the people’s dissent, the political rift would widen, as will public frustration and rage.

On Monday, June 28, the villagers of Jofair on the Azadegan Plain, 50 kilometers west of Ahvaz, assembled to protest the water cut and blocked the main route.

On the territory of these settlements, there are various oil and gas businesses. The villagers have complained multiple times, and the oil corporations have pledged to help them with their water problems, but they have yet to do so.

On Tuesday, June 29, doctors and medical students protested in various cities, including Tehran, Hamadan, Kermanshah, and Isfahan, against the Ministry of Health’s disregard for medical rights, disregard for public health, the spread of corruption in the health-related sector, and widespread violations. Protest marches were staged in Sanandaj, Shiraz, Yasuj, Lorestan, and other cities.

On the same day, a group of non-profit school instructors protested their non-employment by the Ministry of Education in Tehran in front of the regime parliament building. These educators hail from various sections of the country and cities.

People from all walks of life have been protesting continuously for the past seven months, demonstrating the precarious situation in which the officials now find themselves. Iranian people suffer from the economic and social repercussions due to the government’s destructive policies.

