Iran: Workers from Different Sectors Protest in Demand for Their Rights

The people of Iran, due to the government’s policies and the repressive Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), were taken away of their country’s vast resources and assets. That is why, in all regions of Iran, communities that are filled with the country’s corruption and poverty continue to protest, despite the climate of repression.

On Wednesday, June 9, landowners organized a rally once more in the town of Pardis, Northeast Tehran, to demand the delivery of the acquired land before the government.

For years, the owners of these lands have been at odds with government-backed corporations. According to the regime’s own regulations and judicial orders, the lands were registered in the names of their owners. Despite years of investigation, the judiciary has refused to force the Pardis Construction business to deliver the lands to their rightful owners.

250 Mahshahr Pipe Mill Co. employees were fired, and they are now living in poverty. The decision has sparked a wave of demonstrations by this company’s employees, who gathered in front of the governor’s office on Wednesday to demand that their employment situation be resolved.

“This company used to be without a rival in the Middle East, and during the [Iran-Iraq] war… In the early 2000s, it was transferred to a private owner that had no knowledge of the matter. As a result, the conditions of the factory became worse every day. Different parts of the factory were shut down and, in some parts, only 25 workers remained… Today, there are only 25 workers who have more than 10 years’ experience, and they receive their salaries every three or four months.” Explained an employed.

The governor of Mahshahr, Fereydoon Bandari, attempted to divert attention by saying, “Factory executives have blamed the situation on a decline in sales.” However, the proposal to cut the number of employees must be implemented with caution.” This practically means that local politicians will do nothing to help relieve the burden that unemployed workers are putting on them.

On Monday, June 8, a group of Water and Wastewater workers in Izeh, southwest Iran, attended a protest to denounce one-year late payments, a lack of accountability, and officials’ silence and failure to follow through on their demands.

These workers have been protesting late payments and dubious employment contracts on a regular basis. Employees are pleading with local governments to intervene and help them better their working circumstances. Officials, on the other hand, have just ignored their demands.

On Tuesday, June 8, rice farmers in Khuzestan province staged a protest gathering in front of the Ahvaz governor’s office to demand their rights. They are asking for the right to irrigate their properties.

Due to water shortages, the government has imposed restrictions on rice farming. Meanwhile, it does nothing to reduce government programs that waste the province’s water resources on non-agricultural matters.

The rise in social and economic problems has driven Iranian society into a corner, which might have disastrous ramifications for the regime if it is pushed too far.

“In the country, the emergence of social crises is predictable. However, the ramifications for the institution and the country are unknown. As a result, we must proceed with caution,” wrote Iran daily, the government’s official newspaper.

