Germany to Investigate Iran’s Diplomat’s Role in Initiating Terrorism and Espionage

Soon the verdict will be released by an Antwerp court in relation to Iran’s diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, and his 3 assistants who were involved in a thwarted attempt in 2018 to bomb in France a rally attended by the key opposition, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) to the Iranian regime. It appears according to the Iranian Resistance, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) that Iran’s embassies are have been used for both espionage and terrorism in Europe.

Before Assadi’s arrest took place he was working as the 3rd secretary at Iran’s embassy in Vienna. Evidence indicates Assadi was at that time the Iranian regime’s chief intelligence officer, acting on behalf of the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS).

Assadi was arrested by German police on July 1st, 2018 before entering Austria, where his job was the third secretary in Iran’s embassy. The German authorities unearthed a green notebook in Assadi’s car with the key information about the 2018 bombing plot which included Assadi’s actions, travels, and the amounts of money he had given to different operatives. Assadi had paid at least 289 visits to different countries. Some were to Germany.

“German police, citing documents from Assadollah Assadi’s car indicate that Berlin is now the center of the Iranian regime’s intelligence activities in Europe. Assadollah Assadi was arrested in July 2018 in the state of Bavaria,” Al-Arabiya reported on January 22.

Mr. Javad Dabiran, the deputy director of the NCRI’s representative office in Germany, told Al-Arabiya that The Iranian Resistance does have some clear information about the Iranian regime’s sleeper cells throughout Europe, which Assadi commanded. The Iranian regime’s MOIS supports a network of agents with the help of the regime’s embassies whose officers misuse their diplomatic privileges. Assadollah Assadi was the head of the Iranian regime’s intelligence network in Europe. Many of the meetings took place in Germany.

On December 7th, the NCRI released a statement that highlighted the regime’s terrorist plot in Germany. This information is based on an Iranian letter, whose author is alleged “Mr. G.D.,” an Iranian German resident. The regime’s MOIS agents had pressured Mr. G.D. to gather information and “Send pictures and videos from all the [Iranian Resistance’s] offices and homes [in Germany]” and “from (Javad) Dabiran’s office.”

Assadi has attempted to claim diplomatic immunity since being arrested and denied his link to the MOIS. Assadi does not intend to appear in court.

During Assadi’s trial on both November 27th and December 3rd, the prosecutors said that because he was working with the MOIS, it was quite likely that the whole Iranian establishment was behind the attempted bombing.

Zarif and his Ministry had front stage roles in organizing this bomb plot but were told to blame the bombing on the Iranian Resistance.

Prosecutors said Assadi used his diplomatic passport to move explosives from Tehran to Vienna, followed by handing them over to a terrorist couple, Nasimeh Na’ami, and her husband Amir Saadouni.

EU leaders should close the Iranian regime’s embassies and what they called, cultural centers, and expel Iran’s agents. This will set an example for the regime and stop it from continuing its malign activities.

The abridged version of an article written by Mohammad Sadat Khansari for Iran News Now.

