Iran Election 2021: Round of Protest in Support for the Election Boycott

Days before Iran’s sham presidential election calls for a boycott of the regime’s poll to grow louder, both inside Iran and outside. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), as well as its followers, particularly its internal network of “Resistance Units,” have played a crucial role in promoting the call to boycott the regime’s upcoming election.

MEK supporters and Iranian diaspora members conducted rallies in London, United Kingdom, and Oslo, Norway on Friday. Iranians chanted slogans against Ebrahim Raisi, the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s favored contender.

“The Iranian people have not forgotten, Raisi is the murderer of the 1988 massacre,” they said. Raisi was a significant figure in the massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners, mostly MEK followers, in 1988.

MEK sympathizers also protested in Vienna, Sweden, Germany, and Canada on Saturday, expressing the Iranian people’s demand for regime change and calling for a boycott of the regime’s sham election.

Iranians in Luxembourg joined their fellow citizens in calling for a nationwide boycott of the regime’s rigged election on Sunday. They hoisted signs that read, “Raisi, Iran’s Eichmann, Must Be Tried,” connecting Raisi to Nazi henchman Adolf Eichmann.

MEK sympathizers in Montreal, Canada, echoed the Iranian people’s desire for a free country on Sunday. They raised a placard that read, “Free Iranian political prisoners.”

Iranians called for a nationwide boycott of the regime’s rigged election during demonstrations in Gothenburg, Sweden, and Vienna, Austria, on Monday. Furthermore, the demonstrators in Vienna reminded western countries in talks with Iran that “nuclear negotiations with Iran must include human rights and the fight against the Iranian regime’s state-sponsored terrorism.”

Iranians and the MEK’s Resistance Units in Iran in all of their actions, spreading the call for a boycott.

The MEK Resistance Units plan anti-government demonstrations across the country, putting up posters, photographs, and banners to encourage regime change. According to the MEK, “We will not vote for murderers,” “Boycott mullahs’ sham elections,” and “Our vote is regime change” were inscribed on the walls of numerous cities.

“The campaign was launched in April by the MEK and is expanding every day,” according to the MEK website. These activities took place in over 250 locations across 27 provinces throughout April. This was exceeded in over 310 locations across all of Iran’s provinces in May.”

The public has reacted positively to these initiatives, which have sparked a widespread boycott of the sham election. Iranians now believe that the boycott is in reaction to the deaths of over 1500 demonstrators during the November 2019 Iran protests.

In recent days, many family members of the November 2019 martyrs have released videos asking for regime change and emphasizing that “my vote is regime change.”

These escalating appeals to boycott the regime’s election foreshadow the regime’s complete inability to face the Iranian restive society.

On June 3, the state-run Javan daily wrote, “As the June 28 election approaches, the enemies’ psychological warfare against our establishment and to boycott the elections has intensified through diplomatic means, news and satellite networks, and cyberspace,” referencing the regime’s fear of the opposition activities.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube