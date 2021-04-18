Iran: NCRI Holds Virtual Conference with Members of French Parliament

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), report that the President of the NCRI, Maryam Rajavi recently held an online conference with the French parliament. The conference entitled “Iran prospects, a correct policy” was held by the Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran (CPID) in the French parliament on 15 April.

A member of the French parliament from the Democratic movement and the CPID’s president Michèle de Vaucouleurs, saluted the participants and President-elect Rajavi, the keynote speaker.

“A general boycott of the upcoming presidential election in June is the population’s natural response to the massacre of 1500 peaceful demonstrators in November 2019 by the authorities,” said the Iranian Resistance’s president-elect.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI) on December 15, 2019.

“Internal problems of the regime prevent them from engaging in serious negotiations on the nuclear issue. For example, during the negotiations, they begin enriching uranium to a 60% level, a clear step in making the bomb. The Iranian Resistance is favorable towards any agreement that can prevent this regime from acquiring the atomic bomb,” she continued.

Former Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Giulio Terzi, also hosted the conference, saying “we have to leave aside the appeasement policy adopted till today. More serious sanctions than those in place should be applied to make the regime behave correctly.”

“During their nationwide uprisings, the Iranian people have rejected the false idea of moderate elements existing inside this regime and have opted for a total regime change,” added Mr. Terzi.

The EU’s decision to list eight Iranian authorities as terrorists, following their role in the massacre of demonstrators in 2019, was welcomed by the former Italian minister.

Member of Parliament from the communist party and the CPID’s Vice-president, André Chassaigne, reiterated the role of the Organised Resistance inside the country, in the face of a Regime that does not tolerate opposition.

“The regime’s wild reactions towards the Mojahedin-e-Khalq have no explication other than strong popular support in the country for the MEK.

The role of MEK’s resistance units during the uprisings of the past two years has been decisive. MEK owes its presence in the field to its leaders, and you, Mrs. Rajavi, for all these years of perseverance and dedication,” Mr. Chassaigne said.

A member of Parliament from the Republican party, Frédéric Reiss, expressed concerns over the continuing negotiations between the 4+1 and the regime, saying that negotiators from Europe need to remain vigilant and aware of the mullah’s malignant maneuvers.

Bernard Fournier, the French Senator, stressed in his intervention that France must use all its influence to curb the Iranian regional and nuclear ambitions.

This was also addressed by Hervé Saulignac, member of Parliament from the Socialist party; Philippe Gosselin, member of Parliament from the Republican party; Brahim Hammouche, member of Parliament from the Democratic movement; and Jean-Michel Clément from the socialist party.

