Iran: Political Scientist Charged With Being Unregistered Agent of Mullah Regime

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Federal agents arrested Iranian-born Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi on Monday at his home in Massachusetts, the Justice Department said in a press release

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and The  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that 63-year-old Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was recently arrested at his Watertown, Massachusetts home on Monday. On Tuesday he appeared in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. He was charged with 1 count of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent and 1 count of acting as a foreign agent without registration.

He is charged with receiving a significant part of his income from work given to him by the Iranian regime which took place in 2007 in the U.S. until today’s date.

The FBI stated that while Afrasiabi was in the U.S., he failed to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The Assistant Attorney General, John Demers, in a statement following Afrasiabi’s arrest, said that Afrasiabi pretended to the Congress, journalists, and the U.S. public that he was a neutral, objective expert on Iran but it seems he was actually a secret employee of the Iranian regime and the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (IMUN) who received a payment for the disseminating of its propaganda.

One of his key assignments was lobbying a U.S. congressman and the U.S. Department of State to get them to support policies that would benefit Iran.

Afrasiabi has also been accused of teaching Iranian diplomats about U.S. foreign policy, making TV appearances that were used to promote the Iranian government’s position on world events, as well as writing articles and opinion pieces that supported the Iranian government’s position on foreign issues.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Kaveh Afrasiabi Right with Javad Zarif Left Irans regime Foreign Minister.

It appears from information filed with the court that Afrasiabi contacted Iranian officials about “retaliation” for the successful U.S. drone strike operation that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al Muhandis.

He allegedly advised in an email that Iran should “end all inspections and end-all information on Iran’s nuclear activities pending a [United Nations Security Council] condemnation of US’ illegal crime.” Doing so would “strike fear in the heart of the enemy” and “weaken Trump and strengthen his opponents.’’

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Kaveh Afrasiabi Left with Mohammad Khatami regimes former President Right

The most important Iranian dissident group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), openly supported the arrest on Tuesday. Alireza Jafarzadeh, who is the deputy director of the NCRI’s Washington office, remarked to the Washington Examiner that it was a “welcome and long overdue action.”

In the meantime, Iran will be rolling out 1,000 extra centrifuges and said its plan was to enrich uranium to 20%, which was a further violation of the nuclear deal. The U.S. responded to this announcement of the nuclear expansion and has now slapped on even more sanctions on the Iranian steel industry.

An abridged version of an article written by Zachary Halaschak for the Washington Examiner.

