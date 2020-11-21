Iranian Regime Targets and Threatens Families of Political Opponents to Quell Dissent

Iranians around Iran and from across the world have been celebrating the first anniversary of the November 2019 uprising. They have been paying tribute to the 1,500 people that were brutally killed by the regime’s security forces and renewing their calls for regime change.

The regime has been very concerned about another uprising and over the past few months has been clamping down on protesters and political prisoners.

Now the main opposition to the Iranian regime (PMOI / MEK Iran) is reporting that the regime’s security forces are initiating new measures to suppress the people and prevent further unrest. One of these measures is the arrest of former political prisoners.

The country’s judiciary is also summoning individuals with family ties to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and threatening them so as they do not participate in any anti-regime activities.

Just over a week ago, agents were sent to raid the homes of former political prisoners. During these raids, three former political prisoners were arrested and taken to the notorious Evin Prison in the country’s capital. They were 51-year-old Saeid Asghari, 24-year-old Saeid Samimi, and 24-year-old Kasra Bani Amerian.

These three individuals were arrested at the beginning of 2018 and were put through months of harsh interrogation before finally being released on bail. They were charged with supporting the (PMOI / MEK Iran). There is major concern surrounding their arrests and the conditions they will have to endure, in particular for Bani Amerian who is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for blood cancer. With the spread of COVID-19 across the country, especially in prisons, there are serious concerns for his health. Over 161,500 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Sina Zahiri and Hamid Sharif were also arrested and transferred to Evin Prison. They had both served prison sentences for supporting the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Political prisoners across Iran are seeing increased pressure, with reports indicating that Fatemeh Mosana (also in Evin Prison) is not being allowed access to medical care despite numerous serious health problems including intestine complications, liver problems, and serious colitis.

Last month, Alireza Salar and Seyyed Reza Zargar were arrested by security forces in Semnan and taken to the local prison. Zargar has also spent time in prison for his political activities. His brother was killed by the regime during the 1988 Massacre of 30,000 political prisoners. Salar’s brother was killed in 1983 by the regime.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has called on the relevant international bodies including the United Nations to take immediate action to ensure that the lives and rights of political prisoners are protected. In a statement, the organization also called for a fact-finding mission to be sent to Iran to establish the conditions and to take necessary and urgent action.

Society in Iran is restive and there is no doubt that another widespread uprising is going to take place. The regime knows this and it is doing everything that it can to suppress dissent, but its actions are only making the people more determined to see the regime collapse.

