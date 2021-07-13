Inflation and Skyrocketing Prices are Major Causes of Poverty in Iran

The Iranian people are currently in the midst of a terrible financial crisis. Due to excessive inflation and skyrocketing prices, all Iranian citizens, primarily workers, are unable to put food on the table.

The leader of the Supreme Council of Unions’ wage committee, Faramarz Toufiqi, acknowledged the poverty line, the wide gap between workers’ rights, and the rampant inflation in their living expenditures. In June, he estimated that the minimal cost of living for workers was over 9.8 million tomans, more than three times the workers’ earnings.

According to Toufiqi, the rate of inflation in respect to living expenses is 40%. “If a worker receives his entire salary, it will amount to 4.2 million tomans, leaving 5 million tomans for living expenses. According to the state-run Young Journalists Club on July 8, he continued, “This is a very large difference.”

The real rate of inflation is substantially higher than the regime’s official figures.

“Ehsan Soltani is one of the experts who believe that the real inflation rate in June was 71%, and this rate has been calculated by realizing the announced statistics and adapting it to the market realities.

Considering this announcement rate, we conclude that the announced inflation rate by the Statistics Center is 28% lower than the real inflation.” On July 3, the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily published an article in this regard.

“We have witnessed the skyrocketing of the prices of micronutrients and staple foods in Iran in recent years, particularly in the last three years, which will affect the quality of people’s health and the growth of children in society,” wrote the state-run Etemad daily on July 8, quoting Iranian economist Hossain Raghfar.

“Skyrocketing currency exchange rate has caused severely disadvantaged groups in society and the middle class to become poor. The skyrocketing prices also had a severe impact on the country’s human capital sector. In 2020 alone, about 900 members of the young members of boards of the country’s universities have migrated. This is an example. With this salary and the currency exchange rate, the purchasing power of all members of society has been severely damaged.” Raghfar told Etemad.

The regime and its apologists are trying to blame sanctions for Iran’s crises.

On July 7, the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily reported, “US economic sanctions have been the pretext used by our governments in recent years, especially the Eleventh and Twelfth Governments, to justify the weaknesses of their management and unbridled inefficiencies in all areas of the economy.”

Because of the regime’s disastrous policies and corruption, Jahan-e Sanat acknowledges that even if all sanctions are withdrawn, Iran’s economy wouldn’t revive.

“The existence of differing views on the micro and macroeconomic issues of the country and the lack of a strategic plan will not allow the light of salvation to shine on our economy, even if the ongoing talks in Vienna on the revival of the nuclear deal are successfully concluded.

Due to the lack of a strategic economic plan in the previous governments, the key to saving the country’s economy from the vortex in which it has been stuck for a long time can no longer be found only in the golden claws of lifting foreign sanctions,” Jahan-e Sanat acknowledged.

Iranians know that the regime cannot handle the economic crises and they do not want the mullahs in power as seen by recent protests and a widespread boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election.

