Iran: Increase in Bread Prices Could Spark Another Nationwide Uprising

While the Mullahs have pushed the people into poverty and deprivation by robbing public wealth and wasting national resources on illicit schemes, it continues to abuse their own citizens with their corrupted policies.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that inflation and high prices resulting from the regime’s systemic corruption are escalating Iran’s current socio-economic crisis.

On 2 May, the Arman daily wrote, “Every day the people’s backs are bending more and more under the economic, livelihood and unemployment tsunami.”

Until now, the regime’s policies have resulted in a rise in the price of almost all except bread, in order to postpone the explosion of hunger and poverty protests by limiting access to bread.

However, the regime’s treasury is now empty, and its inability to pay the high costs of its repressive apparatus and terrorism has become so severe that it has recently agreed to increase bread prices.

Of course, Iranian regime supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his regime did not come up with this plan all of the sudden. They had been planning it for a long time and so they often employ the media to steadily and carefully prepare the ground for the price rise.

On 17 May, the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily published, “There is news of a 50-percent increase in bread,” According to the IRIB news agency on 10 May, an official asserted, “We deny any increase in the price of bread!”

“On 15 May, the Mehr news agency announced that the price of bread had secretly increased. The agency then boasted, “The bakers have raised the price of bread themselves.”

Meanwhile, in November 2020, an economy official admitted that bakers are having serious problems, informing the Khabarban website, “Expenses such as water, electricity, gas, insurance, flour transportation, and so on have increased by 30 to 40 percent.”

On 3 May, the Bourseon website published a piece titles “Studies indicate a silence rise in bread prices.”

As the media and regime officials continue to confuse the public, the regime has effectively raised bread prices in recent months.

The ayatollahs, on the other hand, are well aware that they are playing with fire because they have found themselves in a similar situation before.

After more than a year of public manipulation, the regime agreed to introduce a sharp increase in fuel prices in November 2019.

The decision sparked outrage among a population already frustrated and fed up with the regime’s tyranny and corruption. As a result, the November 2019 uprising took place.

Officials in the regime are genuinely concerned that the situation could cause another national uprising.

The rise in the price of bread, which is the last food on the table of the impoverished, has created a situation that the state media have warned about: “The fundamental economic system’s malfunction has created large gaps in terms of wealth and income, causing severe dissatisfaction among various segments of the population, which can pose serious challenges to peace!”

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube