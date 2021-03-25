Iran’s Outlook for the Persian New Year

On Saturday, the Persian Year 1399 came to an end. Iranians have suffered from a variety of economic and social issues as a result of the regime’s misguided policies. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported the regime has also suffered major setbacks and now finds itself in the midst of a restive society. Throughout the previous year, the Iranian people struggled with poverty. Iran’s 84 million people live in poverty, with over 80% of the population living in poverty. The economic hardships of the Iranian people have doubled as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak and the regime’s refusal to assist them.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the regime’s Expediency Discernment Council, was quoted by the state-run Fars news agency on 6 March, “this inefficient state of the country’s economic management must end.

From 2014 to this year, people’s purchasing power has fallen sharply. An important part of the problems now is not the sanctions but the weakness of management. Inadvertently, [the government’s officials] have drastically devalued the currency against foreign currencies. You can also see the status of the stock market. [President Hassan Rouhani] claims that both the centrifuges and the economy are running. Such words are strange and disappointing in this situation.”

Unlike other governments, the Iranian regime embraced Covid-19 and attempted to use the mass casualties as a disincentive to another uprising by establishing a systematic cover-up and inaction.

The Persian year 1399 began with the Covid-19 epidemic and ended with Iran being conquered by the coronavirus, according to the state-run Arman daily on 18 March.

The Iranian regime welcomed the entry of this horrific virus, fearing that another nationwide protest, even larger than the November 2019 uprising, would engulf the country.

On 8 January, the regime’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, banned the entry of vaccines, confirming the regime’s intention to murder people. In March 2020, Khamenei described this deadly virus as a test and blessing.

In July 2020, the state-run Mostaghel daily published an article, “[the authorities] left hungry and depressed people alone in a room with a lion and waited for the work to be done. Meanwhile, without attracting any attention to the skyrocketing prices, some courts were held as though they were held in a normal situation; each session could have created a fuss, abandoning the country’s forests to burn in fire and issuing death sentences for the detainees of the November incident.”

The state-controlled media has repeatedly acknowledged that the regime used Covid-19 to suppress society.

Parallel to its nuclear extortion, the Iranian regime used terrorist proxy groups to attack several US bases in Iraq, increasing pressure on the US government. Instead of offering incentives, the US launched a massive airstrike against the regime’s forces in Syria, killing and injuring dozens of people. Both political parties in the United States and the European allies praised this action.

The social and economic problems have turned the society into a powder keg, on the verge of explosion. The state-run media have been warning that the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) could lead this restive society toward a free Iran.