Iran’s Political Activism as a Result of the Severe Socio-Economic Crisis

The economic dimension of the current crisis has recently been focused on state-run dailies and officials. According to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the political element of this crisis, directly linked to the unsolvable economic crises of the government, has been purposely ignored.

The explosiveness of Iran’s restive society has become a reference to the state-run outlets of Iran. Expressions such as “imminent uprising” are constantly appearing into the framework of government officials’ political, social, and economic literature in Iran.

However, because of Iran’s four decades of mismanagement, abuse of the people’s trust, and crimes against the people, Iranian society is becoming more and more politically active.

This current crisis is fuelling people’s protests more than ever, which are shifting social demands into political demands, such as the most recent protest in November 2019. As a result of this situation, nearly 90% of the population is boycotting the regime’s upcoming presidential election, which has increased the regime’s fear of losing popular support.

The state-run Arman newspaper headlined a statement by government analyst Mustafa Eghlima on 4 April, ‘Society is on the verge of explosion.’

While warning officials, the regime analyst acknowledges that the Rouhani government is unsustainable and that it is seeking to survive by “jumping from one branch to another.” He cites the Rouhani government’s conduct as one of the causes of the “intensity of the social explosion”: “The more we promise people and delay the solution of fundamental problems, the higher the intensity of the social explosion. When the economic pressure on the people exceeds their ability, these pressures will naturally lead to street protests.”

According to analysts, Iran’s political, social, and economic realities remind us in every way that the government is dealing with a society that has become a powder keg.

In an interview with the Arman daily on 3 April, Mostafa Eghlimi, one of the social scientists of the regime, said, “The truth is the inflation in the country has increased by 35% within the last year, and the prices of most products people need have tripled.

In the current situation, workers are living in inadequate economic conditions. Many shop owners have a customer downturn.”

As a result, the recent rise in prices has infuriated people, and society is on the verge of a social explosion. If this doesn’t happen now, it will happen soon,” Eghlima added.

The political aspect has now evolved into a national demand for the system’s legitimacy to be questioned. After all, the people believe that the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and his regime are to blame for the severe socio-economic crisis that is causing many families to afford the most basic needs.

“Many sociologists have warned of the consequences of poor living conditions and their possible reaction,” read state-run Arman daily on 3 April, in another article titled, “Bread is more important than freedom; people lack both,” “many sociologists have warned of the consequences of poor living conditions and their possible reaction.

The important point here is that today’s analysis of the state of society is more political in nature and less talked about from a sociological perspective and the consequences that economic pressures have on people.”

