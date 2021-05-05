The Impacts of the Iranian COVID-19 Crisis

Although several countries around the world are using mass vaccination to stave off the Coronavirus outbreak, the Iranians are in the fourth wave, with a growing number of fatalities as a result of the regime’s disastrous policies. Aside from the increasing death toll, the Iranian people face poverty and economic hardships, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 541 cities surpasses 277,000.

The state-run Arman daily highlighted this fact in an article on Sunday titled “Workers Earn Bread with Life” that reads:

“As the Covid-19 outbreak continues in Iran, the working class is being crushed under the pressure of economic and livelihood problems, and the unemployment tsunami.”

Workers are “today grappling with numerous livelihood problems and the unemployment. Because no one heard their voices at the beginning of the pandemic, due to [the regime’s] wrong policies in adjusting salaries with inflation, working incidents, etc,” wrote Arman.

“Although there are no exact statistics on the number of unemployed workers in the country as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak,” Arman agrees, “news reports show that hundreds of thousands of workers lost their jobs with the least support during the outbreak.”

“This is yet good news! Because tens of thousands of other workers did not have insurance and were paid daily and worked in the service sector. With widespread unemployment, their voices went nowhere, and they were deprived of the minimum unemployment insurance benefits.”

“Recently, the officials ISNA news agency reported that ‘Some workshops send their workers on unpaid and forced vacations. These workers are often deprived of living allowances,” Arman follows.

The regime and its apologists blame foreign sanctions for Iran’s worsening coronavirus and economic crises. However, the regime’s misguided economic policies and corruption, along with the inhumane Covid-19 program, are to blame for Iran’s deteriorating social and economic problems.

Arman reports, “About 60% of people live in poverty, and covid-19 has increased it. Thus, normalization, lack of sense of responsibility, and lack of follow-up for the vaccine have all caused society to witness the fourth wave.”

“Labor activists report that there are 7 million unknown workers in the country, working in the country’s labor market, but their activities have not been registered anywhere. Currently, the food poverty line is 670,000 tomans per person.

If you consider a family of three with the minimum wage, many working families are below the poverty line or at the border of the food poverty line.”

On Monday, the Mostaghel daily warned that under the mullahs’ regime, citizens in Iran are now unable to be treated.

“Wealthy countries were able to declare serious lockdown, developed support schemes. On the contrary, in backward countries, slogans, destructive competition, depth of dictatorship, managerial incompetence, corruption, concealment of facts, and discrimination developed to the point that private hospitals and clinics openly refused to admit patients with medical, security, social services, and even supplementary insurance.”

As the crises worsen, state-run media alert regime officials of the “threat” of another rebellion, despite the regime’s international isolation.

“A one-dimensional view of danger should not cause us to overlook other threats. On Monday, the Mostaghel daily wrote, “We should not overlook the danger of popular discontent and revolt.”

