Iran Election 2021: Iranian Officials Admit that Presidential Elections are a Farce

Iranian officials recognize that Friday’s presidential elections are largely a charade rather than a legitimate reflection of the people’s democratic will.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the former intelligence minister Heidar Moslehi has said Monday that the Guardian Council, which assess each candidate, disqualified high-ranking official Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani in 2013 because he wasn’t “beneficial to the system’s interests,” demonstrating that Iranian elections aren’t fair and are rigged in favor of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s preferred candidate.

While Hassan Abbasi, a Khamenei ally, recognized in May that conducting an election under the mullahs is ironic, he insinuated that the problem started in 1997 under President Mohammad Khatami and that this is because the mullahs “accepted the western democracy’s model.”

Because Khamenei wants to centralize power and guarantee that Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi becomes president, the Guardian Council dismissed a number of well-known candidates from this year’s elections. Since taking power in 1979, the fundamentalists have never staged a free and fair election.

Former parliamentarian Mahmoud Sadeghi referred to the fact that the report on Rafsanjani’s dismissal was made by calculating the system’s cost and profit, recalled Rafsanjani’s strange death in Farah pool, and warned Heidar Moslehi, claiming: “We will probably see a ‘cost-benefit report on his life and death in the near future.” As per the State-run daily Jahan-e-Sanat, on June 15.

“The scandal of the Moslehi-Gate will have a profound effect on society and show how some expediencies overshadow the fundamental rights of the nation and weaken the foundations of the republic,” the state-run Arman newspaper wrote in response to the revelation of how Rafsanjani was disqualified from the Guardian Council, now known as Moslehi-Gate, wrote the Arman newspaper, on the same day.

Iran’s election is a farce and a selection procedure by Khamenei, who was not elected himself. After all, The Guardian Council is an unelected vetting body entrusted with qualifying candidates, under Khamenei’s supervision.

This is why the Iranian Resistance has long emphasized that voting is pointless and that citizens must boycott the elections. The Resistance Units conducted activities in 310 locations in May and 250 locations in April, which were well-received by the Iranian people.

This is reasonable considering the public’s anger toward officials for a variety of crimes, notably the violent suppression of protesters in 2018 and 2019, which resulted in the arbitrary killings of over 1,500 protesters.

The relatives of those martyrs prepared a video supporting the boycott, stating they “neither forgive nor forget” what the authorities did at the time or in the preceding four decades.

According to the state-run Hamdeli daily, on Monday, “The scar and wound of the November 2019 incident are fresh. The exact details of the bloody days of November 2019 have not been published yet, and at the same time, no one in the different branches is willing to take responsibility for the decisions made those days. The death toll in November 2020 is still in limbo.”

People are refusing to let the mullahs’ atrocities go unpunished as Khamenei tries to centralize power with Raisi, and their unrest will only grow.

