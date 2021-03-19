Iran: State-Run Media Confess Regime’s Cruel COVID-19 Policy

As the Covid-19 death toll continues to rise in Iran, the state-run media organizations acknowledge the regime has used this virus to quell society and use people as a human shield to popular protests. The state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily published a piece titled “Are Politicians Interested in the Covid-19 Pandemic?” on Monday.

The coronavirus has taken the lives of over 233,600 people throughout Iran, according to the Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak reached Iran, it’s been a blessing for the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and its regime. Khamenei began a cruel and barbaric Covid-19 policy that included Inaction and disguise, after his regime had been shaken during the November 2019 uprisings.

“These sorts of incidents happen in the country. Of course, I do not want to minimize the issue, but let’s not make a big deal of it. It has happened, which, God willing, will not last too long,” declared the supreme leader on 3 March 2020.

“In recent months, officials have announced various statistics on the Covid-19 death toll, which has confused the people. On the other hand, the government has been reluctant to use scientific methods and vaccinations and has caused more concern among the people.

Involving people in the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the disease and the economic pressures of the business downturn, deprives them of the power and incentive to pay attention to the way public affairs are run. It allows the (regime) to move toward its goals, ignoring the public interest.”

Khamenei furthered his decision to mass murder Iranians by banning the introduction of approved Covid-19 vaccines on Iranian soil in January 2021, ending the regime’s vaccination hoax, blaming sanctions for not procuring vaccines.

“Although the coronavirus crisis delays the conflict, delaying it at the cost of overwhelming issues is a challenge in society. In other words, when society is freed from the clutches of this disease, political, social, and economic faults will begin to move with greater destructive power,” included state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily’s piece.

In another piece, Jahan-e Sanat highlighted the inhumane coronavirus policy that the regime pursues, “we faced the Covid-19 pandemic, while we were by no means prepared for a new crisis because we were already involved in several crises, including dire economic, political, international, and social crises.”

“In the first two months of the outbreak in Iran, after Wuhan, Iran has ranked second in the world in terms of the Covid-19 outbreak and introduced as an epicenter. The reason was that although the whole world closed its borders to China, Iran expanded its traffic more than before. During this period, many people died due to Covid-19, and as a result, Iran’s economy was severely damaged,” Jahan-e Sanat adds, citing Said Moidfar, one of the sociologists of the regime.

“A few months before the Covid-19 incident, we witnessed events such as the November 2019 protests and shooting down the Ukrainian plane. The government has caused deep divisions in the country, both domestically and internationally. The country then entered a cycle of inefficiency, corruption, and severe mistrust between the people and the (regime).”

