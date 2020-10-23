New Judicial Security Document Published in Iran Hard to Believe

Iran’s judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, has beggared all belief by publishing a new judiciary security document that appears to prohibit torture and degrading treatment of prisoners. This is precisely what the regime’s judiciary has been pursuing for the last 40 years! One of these repressive measures used is to humiliate people by parading them in the streets and beating them in front of the public while they are pleading for forgiveness. This is a method being used by the regime to scare Iranians from taking part in MEK resistance movement activities by the supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

No doubt the regime is trying to hide the more unsavory aspects of its prisoner detention policy because it is afraid of widespread public protests.

The document refers to such things as:

a democratic and Islamic society;

judicial security of citizens;

peace of mind of citizens; and

citizens’ trust in the law and the judicial system.

The theocracy’s characteristics bear not one whit of resemblance to any of the above, so one would have to wonder what the motives of Raisi are when introducing this document.

Ebrahim Raisi, for those with memories of his role in the past, is hardly the defender of human rights. He was deeply involved in the arrest and murder of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988, the majority of them were members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

It seems that Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is trying to downplay the regime’s role in the vicious suppression of dissent across the country, especially the regime’s response to the November 2019 protests which led to thousands being arrested and subsequently tortured and 1,500 killed on the streets, according to the report by the (PMOI / MEK Iran). Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

Raisi, himself, maybe trying to position himself for the top job if and when Khamenei dies.

A statement about the document by a government spokesperson said: “The execution of some rulings in the eyes of the people and in the streets, of which we have had several cases recently, and there have always been warnings from respected judicial officials not to do so, which unfortunately were not taken into consideration and caused the esteemed head of the judiciary to pay attention to it in this judicial document in Article 20.”

“It has been stated that in no way should inhuman and degrading treatment be used, and any physical or mental torture, coercion to confess or testify or provide information, insulting behavior, etc., and sexual harassment or insult to the dignity and honor of persons, and which is beyond the court order is prohibited and causes punishment.” (Khabar Fori website, October 16th).

Contrary to what appears in the document, numerous state-run media articles have commented that it is the judiciary itself that doesn’t respect human rights. For example, this is what the state-run Sharq daily said on October 18th: “The Charter of Civil Rights does not contain any new points or words; The most important obstacle to the implementation of laws that include citizenship rights are political interests and the bureaucratic structure of the executive branch and other bodies; That is, those who have to enforce citizenship rights are violating it. In this case, they would realize that in order to exercise citizenship rights, there was no need to write and publish a text that is legally meaningless, and neither the law nor the Cabinet approval nor the sectoral letter… and it does not have to be enforced.”

It seems that the media and some legal experts have already branded the document as meaningless and impractical.

Meanwhile, the judiciary continues to prevent political prisoners from seeking their own lawyers. Coronavirus sweeps through entire prisons across Iran, over 129,900 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports from the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), mullahs officials ban prisoners from obtaining needed medical supplies and supplementary necessities.

